Philips Audio Makes ChinaJoy Debut: A Century-Old Brand Opens a New Youth Chapter with 'Yellow Summer'

SHANGHAI, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Audio made its debut at the 23rd ChinaJoy – Asia's largest digital entertainment expo – announcing the full mainland China launch of its Moving Sound series. The move, unveiled under the banner "A Century of True Sound – Hear What You Love" during the July 31–August 3 event in Shanghai, signals far more than a product rollout: it marks the formal arrival of the brand's global "Yellow Summer" youth strategy in the Chinese market.

Philips Audio Makes ChinaJoy Debut

From the world's first five-electrode vacuum tube in 1925 to the Compact Cassette in 1963, and from the Fidelio line that set a benchmark in high-fidelity audio to a century of acoustic innovation, Philips has never stopped shaping how the world listens. Choosing ChinaJoy as the launchpad for its latest youth campaign is not a pivot — it is a statement: this is a heritage brand stepping into the next generation, on its own terms.

The Moving Sound series was the booth's centrepiece. Inspired by the unmistakable design language of Philips portable audio devices from the 1980s, the collection is anchored by a high-saturation bright yellow palette, fusing retro industrial aesthetics with contemporary acoustic engineering. The four-strong lineup – MS1 Ringo Duo on-ear wireless headphones, MS3 Buds true wireless earbuds, MS60 Roller portable speaker, and MS80 Tube flagship speaker – spans the full spectrum of young users' listening needs, from solo listening to outdoor parties. The MS1 on-ear model has already led its price segment in Europe and ignited chatter across South Korean social media. With the Chinese debut, Philips Audio is clearly tapping into ChinaJoy's massive young audience to build early local momentum.

The brand is not mistaking youth appeal for shallow trend-chasing. Beyond Moving Sound, the booth featured the Fidelio X2HR and X3 open-back headphones, as well as a noise-cancelling range that spans both over-ear and true-wireless models. The lineup, priced from under RMB 1,000 (about US$140) for an entry-level open-back benchmark and extending to commuter earphones that deliver 40dB noise reduction and 80-hour battery life, maps out a deliberate upgrade path from casual listening to critical listening. That philosophy of "high-quality entry points with room to grow" is precisely what distinguishes a century-old acoustic brand from its internet-native rivals.

In an age dominated by digital streaming, THE TINA V9000 vinyl turntable proved an unexpected draw, pulling in sizable crowds of younger visitors. With its solid-wood retro styling and 120W RMS output, the piece moves vinyl culture beyond audiophile collections and into everyday living spaces. One staff member described it as "a piece of heirloom furniture that plays music" — a phrase that captures Philips Audio's read on the moment: Gen Z's renewed fascination with physical music is less a backward glance than a forward embrace of ritual and aesthetic pleasure in how they listen.

Competition in China's audio market has intensified in recent years. Internet-native brands have scaled quickly on cost-performance, while traditional Hi-Fi names have largely remained confined to niche audiences. Philips Audio's ChinaJoy debut represents a systematic response: the retro-chic of Moving Sound draws young eyes; the acclaimed sound quality of Fidelio delivers technical credibility; and vinyl culture deepens brand heritage. Together, the three pillars seek a sustainable equilibrium between "trendy" and "professional."

Judging by foot traffic and social media chatter, the debut has cracked the ice in brand awareness. The real test, however, lies ahead — in the market performance of the new products once they launch, and in whether Philips can continue to tell its century-old acoustic story in a language the next generation is willing to hear.

SOURCE Philips Audio