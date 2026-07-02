Philips Evnia Launches the World's First Triple-Mode Fast IPS Gaming Monitor that Allows Gamers to Switch Between Three High-Performance Resolution Modes

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Evnia has launched the New M4 gaming lineup built with revolutionary Triple-Mode technology. It offers three switchable high HZ-and-resolution presets tailored for different gaming scenarios, bringing unprecedented flexibility to players. The range includes Philips Evnia 27M4N3500PT and 27M4N5500PT, features Fast IPS panel and delivers HDR gaming across three selectable display modes, each optimized for a different play style. Innovative industrial design achieves perfect integration of appearance, structural rigidity and practical usability, bringing futuristic visual flair to modern gaming setups.

Triple Resolution Mode Delivers Greater Gaming Flexibility

In QHD (2560×1440) mode, the panel hits an overclocked 275Hz with HDR enabled, delivering rich details and fluid visuals for immersive AAA gaming. Esports competitors can shift to HD (1280×720) mode and unlock a blazing 540Hz overclocked refresh rate to secure ultra-low latency and instant in-game response. Sitting between the two is the balanced Full HD (1920×1080) mode running at 360Hz, striking a perfect balance between picture fidelity and competitive speed.

Unlike traditional dual-mode screens, this third preset fills the gap between top-tier graphics and peak esports performance. Gamers can toggle between all three configurations instantly via the on-screen menu without complicated manual settings.

Comfort for Marathon Gaming Sessions

Built for long-hour gaming marathons, the monitor effectively protects users' eyes. Its Fast IPS panel cuts blue light output. Together with Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technology, it greatly reduces eye fatigue without compromising picture quality.

The Philips Evnia 27M4N5500PT is equipped with the SmartErgoBase stand, which supports height, tilt and swivel adjustment, plus 90-degree vertical pivot, making it ideal for multi-screen workstation setups. It also features a brand-new innovative EVNIA AI gaming iconglow light, and the base adopts a minimalist geometric cut design, elevating gaming aesthetics to a new level.

Key Specs and Additional Features

Beyond its Triple Mode technology, the monitor is equipped with a range of premium features designed to deliver an exceptional gaming experience, including:

Fast IPS panel with Anti-Glare (Haze 25%)

(Haze 25%) Reaches 350 nits of peak brightness

AI-enhanced gaming feature: Including stark shadow boost, smart crosshair, smart sniper and smart MBR sync

gaming feature: Including stark shadow boost, smart crosshair, smart sniper and smart MBR sync HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity

Engineered for contemporary gaming rigs, Philips Evnia 27M4N3500PT and 27M4N5500PT integrate outstanding speed, immersive visuals and convenient operability. This triple-mode monitor will be officially released in APAC region.

SOURCE Philips Evnia