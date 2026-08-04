Philips Evnia Launches New Nature-Eyecare Gaming Monitor that Allows Gamers to Enjoy Comfortable Marathon Gaming Sessions

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Evnia unveiled the New M4 gaming lineup built with revolutionary Nature-Eyecare technology. Boasting TÜV Rheinland-certified circular polarization, it simulates natural light to efficiently block harsh blue light and ease eye strain. The range includes Philips Evnia 27M4P5501X, 27M4P5501U and 27M4P5500U, features Fast IPS QHD 2560×1440 panels with HDR Tone Mapping deliver sharp visuals for games and films. It also features a brand-new innovative EVNIA AI gaming Iconglow light, and a sleek geometric minimalist stand that upgrades gaming aesthetics.

Advanced Display Technology for Pro Gaming

During intense gaming sessions, traditional linear polarization may cause directional eye strain and exacerbate discomfort. The New M4 gaming lineup integrates TÜV Rheinland-certified circular polarization light technology alongside a suite of advanced eye-care solutions to create a comprehensive visual protection system. Mimicking the spiral diffusion pattern of natural sunlight, it delivers soft, evenly distributed light, reducing concentrated persistent eye irritation and alleviating visual fatigue—every ray of light is engineered to protect your eyes.

Its dynamic low blue light leverages an onboard chip to split the screen into 48 zones for smart segmented scanning and gradient tuning. It precisely suppresses damaging intense blue light without distorting colors, relieving eye tiredness even through lengthy marathon gaming sessions.

Superior Speed and Visual Fidelity for Modern Esports

On the esports battlefield, victory can hinge on a single millisecond. The 27M4P5501X delivers powerful 2K 425Hz (overclocked) performance, while the 27M4P5501U and 27M4P5500U run 2K 320Hz for fluid, lag-free gaming and faster reactions.

True-to-life colors break the limits of the screen. All three models feature AI PQ image enhancement to cut motion blur and enable hardware-grade HD reconstruction. VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification with adjustable HDR mapping delivers vivid, cinematic visuals for 3A games.

Key Specs and Additional Features

Beyond its Nature-Eyecare technology, the monitor packs premium specs for outstanding gaming performance, including:

Fast IPS panel with Anti-Glare (Haze 25%)

(Haze 25%) SmartErgo base supporting height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustable

Ai-enhanced gaming feature: Including stark shadow boost, smart crosshair, smart sniper and smart MBR sync

HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity

The official launch timeline of the new M4 Nature-Eyecare monitors across all APAC countries varies according to local market promotional plans. For exact release dates, please visit Philips official website (Philips.com).

SOURCE Philips Evnia