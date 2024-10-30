Philips Massager Singapore Marks a Milestone as Support Sponsor at Garmin Run Singapore 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Massager, a new category within the Royal Philips group, proudly participated as the support sponsor for the Garmin Run Singapore 2024, which took place on October 13 at the scenic Marina Barrage. This collaboration marked a significant milestone for Philips Massager as it continues to establish itself in the wellness industry in Southeast Asia and more.

Philips Massager proudly supported the Garmin Run Singapore 2024, a key event in the celebrated Garmin Run Asia Series, marking its 35th anniversary this year. With close to 5,000 runners from various countries coming together, this vibrant event embodied the spirit of personal transformation and active sports care. Participants immersed themselves in an exhilarating atmosphere filled with camaraderie, healthy competition, and the thrill of achievement. As runners pushed their limits, Philips Massager promoted essential recovery and sports care, ensuring everyone felt their best while celebrating perseverance and accomplishment.

At the event, Philips Massager showcased its innovative range of comprehensive wellness products designed to enhance recovery and relaxation for runners and fitness enthusiasts. Among the featured products were advanced massage guns, effective knee massagers, and soothing waist and back massagers, all crafted to support optimal recovery and promote overall well-being.

Philips PPM7521 SuperDynamic Massage Gun: This professional-grade massage gun features a robust motor of up to 14kg thrust force and a 12mm amplitude, providing a deep and invigorating massage experience, ideal for alleviating soreness and stiffness.

Philips PPM3522 Neck and Shoulder Massager: Designed for ultimate comfort, this massager offers targeted relief for neck and shoulder tension, featuring adjustable settings to personalize your relaxation experience after a long day. Enjoy the soothing benefits and let go of stress with ease.

Philips PPM5301 Knee Massager: Combining wireless vibration and heating functionalities, this versatile massager offers targeted relief for the knee area, helping to reduce joint pain and improve blood circulation.

As part of its showcase, Philips Massager collaborated with Starbalm Singapore to provide post-run therapy for the participants, utilizing the Philips PPM7521 SuperDynamic Massage Guns. This partnership ensured that runners received effective muscle recovery and relief after their efforts on the course.

"We were thrilled to be part of the Garmin Run Singapore 2024, connecting with the local community and showcasing the benefits of our massage solutions," said Alex Lai, Executive Director at realfit (Singapore) Device Pte Ltd, the exclusive distributor of Philips Massager. "This collaboration not only highlighted our dedication to supporting athletes but also emphasized our mission to promote wellness in everyday life."

About realfit (Singapore) Device

Realfit (Singapore) Device served as the exclusive distributor of Philips Massager products, specializing in introducing advanced wellness products to the Southeast Asian market. With over ten years of experience, Realfit remains dedicated to enhancing the health and wellness landscape for customers in Singapore and beyond.

For more information about Philips Massager products, please visit Philips Massager Singapore. You can also find Philips Massager products readily available at Takashimaya, Level 3, Men's Department.

For more information about Philips Massager products, please visit Philips Massager Singapore. You can also find Philips Massager products readily available at Takashimaya, Level 3, Men's Department.

