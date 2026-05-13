PhilWeb Corporation and Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment, Inc. Announce the Official Commercial Launch of OKADA PLAY

MANILA, Philippines, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhilWeb Corporation (PSE: WEB), one of the country's most established gaming technology and service providers, today announced the official commercial launch of the OKADA PLAY online gaming platform. This launch successfully operationalizes the strategic partnership with Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment, Inc., operator of the premium integrated resort Okada Manila.

Powered by PhilWeb's comprehensive Online Gaming Platform (OGP) solution, OKADA PLAY integrates a full suite of gaming content, scalable platform technology, and robust customer service infrastructure. The platform is delivered within a strictly regulated framework, ensuring compliant and efficient participation in the Philippine digital gaming ecosystem.

The commercial rollout of OKADA PLAY marks a critical milestone in Okada Manila's broader digital transformation strategy. By successfully converging its land-based luxury gaming experience with digital channels, the initiative is designed to drive omnichannel customer engagement and unlock new, scalable revenue streams beyond the physical property.

"The official launch of OKADA PLAY demonstrates our capability to execute and deploy end-to-end digital infrastructure for the industry's most recognized luxury brands," said Mr. Brian Ng, President of PhilWeb Corporation. "We are proud to provide the robust, scalable platform that enables Tiger Resort to extend the premium Okada Manila experience to a growing nationwide audience of digital players."

"This launch marks an important step in Okada Manila's digital expansion as we bring our gaming experience to a wider audience across the Philippines through OKADA PLAY," said Mr. Nobuki Sato, President and Chief Operating Officer of Okada Manila. "OKADA PLAY complements our land-based operations and our existing online platform, while PhilWeb's technology and operational expertise help us deliver a trusted online gaming experience associated with the Okada Manila brand."

This milestone further solidifies PhilWeb's track record of deploying integrated technology platform and content solutions for leading regulated operators in the Philippine market, reinforcing the Company's strategic position at the center of the industry's digital evolution.

About Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment, Inc.

Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment, Inc. (TRLEI), a subsidiary of Universal Entertainment Corporation, is the developer and operator of Okada Manila, one of Asia's premier integrated resort destinations. Since commencing operations in 2016, TRLEI has established Okada Manila as a benchmark for world-class hospitality, gaming, entertainment, and leisure in the Philippines.

Spanning 30 hectares in Entertainment City, Okada Manila is recognized as a Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star integrated resort for seven consecutive years and a Forbes VERIFIED Responsible Hospitality property. Through its signature blend of Japanese precision and Filipino warmth, TRLEI continues to deliver elevated guest experiences across hospitality, dining, retail, wellness, gaming, and entertainment.

Driven by innovation, operational excellence, and a commitment to responsible hospitality, TRLEI continues to strengthen Okada Manila's position as a leading lifestyle and entertainment destination in the region. For more information, visit Tiger Resort (www.tigerresort.com) or Okada Manila (www.okadamanila.com).

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Van Manansala

Manager – Brand and Product Marketing

Tiger Resort, Leisure, and Entertainment, Inc. (Okada Manila)

+63 998 586 4164

[email protected]

Trisha Escaño

Executive – Media Relations

Tiger Resort, Leisure, and Entertainment, Inc. (Okada Manila)

+63 998 865 9493

[email protected]

About PhilWeb Corporation (PSE:WEB)

PhilWeb Corporation is a Philippine Stock Exchange-listed company providing gaming technology and infrastructure solutions to licensed operators. As the original architect of the country's e-gaming industry, PhilWeb provides the essential one-stop digital infrastructure and regulatory-compliant platforms used by the nation's top licensed gaming operators.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kenneth Ke

Group Investment Head

PhilWeb Corporation

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PhilWeb Corporation