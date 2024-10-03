Phosphorus Expands Footprint into Asia Pacific and Japan

New Leadership Team to Drive Strategic Expansion and Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosphorus Cybersecurity Inc ., the leading provider of unified, prevention-based security management for the xTended Internet of Things (xIoT), today announced its strategic expansion into Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). As part of this significant growth phase, Phosphorus appointed industry leader Brett Raphael as Senior Vice President of APJ to lead the new regional team and former CISO of BAE Systems Australia Alex Nehmy as Regional CTO, who jointly will drive growth and accelerate innovation.

With 30 billion devices and the territory's rapidly growing Cyber-Physical systems that require robust security capabilities to protect sensitive IoT and OT devices from increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks, APJ is an important high-growth region. With critical industries like healthcare, energy, utilities, and manufacturing relying on connected devices, enterprises are challenged with an expanded attack surface and more vulnerabilities, leading to significant security risks. APJ represents a vital market, and the company makes the region one of its essential global priorities.

"We're expanding our focus to Asia Pacific and Japan, which are experiencing explosive growth in digital transformation and with that an increase in cyber threats," said Chris Rouland, CEO of Phosphorus. "As the only solution provider that goes beyond discovery to full xIoT visibility, remediation, and monitoring, our mission is to enable APJ organizations to fundamentally reduce the risk of their IoT and OT attack surface. To ensure our success in this important market, we have brought together a stellar team of industry leaders who have a proven track record of driving go-to-market strategies and forging new, strategic relationships. I look forward to working with our new executives as they help to accelerate our next phase of growth."

Integral to its expansion, Phosphorus has appointed Brett Raphael, Senior Vice President of APJ, and Alex Nehmy, Regional CTO. Brett Raphael is a former Crowdstrike executive who started their APJ business 8.5 years ago. Raphael brings almost three decades of experience in the APAC IT industry. Prior to CrowdStrike, Raphael held senior roles at McAfee, Symantec, and Dell, leading diverse teams to achieve high performance. An accomplished leader in business growth, strategic planning, and sales leadership, Raphael will lead the APJ team and play a critical role in Phosphorus' global revenue growth.

"The surge of xIoT devices has brought significant cyber risks to organizations throughout the APJ region," said Raphael. "The Phosphorus platform brings unique value and cutting-edge technologies that enable organizations to find, fix, and manage vulnerabilities in every IoT, OT, and IoMT device. I am honored to lead Phosphorus' APJ team as we fill in the cybersecurity gaps for the region's most critical industries. We will augment Phosphorus' success as we provide new customers with the solutions they need to secure and manage all their xIoT assets."

With 20+ years of experience in cybersecurity and a Fellow of the Australian Information Security Association, Nehmy has consulted nationally and internationally for KPMG and built the cybersecurity capabilities for The University of Adelaide and SA Power Networks, where he brought the IT and Operational Technology groups together to secure the South Australian electricity grid. Before joining Phosphorus, he was CISO of BAE Systems Australia and Regional Chief Security Officer of Critical Industries for Palo Alto Networks.

"Our expansion into APJ and selecting a new team were made through a deliberate process to best support our growth," said Mike Sullivan, President of Worldwide Field Operations. "I am thrilled to welcome these proven leaders, as their skill sets, accomplishments, and industry knowledge are perfectly aligned with our strategic goals. Together, we will drive and deliver best-in-class solutions and customer service to organizations throughout the territory."

Phosphorus' Gartner-recognized Unified xIoT Security Management Platform is the industry's only CPS Protection Platform proactively covering the entire security and management lifecycle for xIoT. Through its unique ability to directly communicate with over one million device models (including over 600 vendors) in their native languages, Phosphorus' platform empowers all organizations to safely discover, harden, remediate, and manage any IoT/OT/IoMT device, including the most sensitive mission-critical and life-critical assets.

For more information about Phosphorus, visit www.phosphorus.io

About Phosphorus Cybersecurity

Phosphorus Cybersecurity® is the leading CPS Protection Platform delivering a proactive approach to security management and breach prevention for the exploding IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT attack surface. Designed to find and secure the rapidly growing, unknown, and often unmonitored world of Cyber-Physical Systems across the xTended Internet of Things landscape, our Unified xIoT Security Management Platform provides unmatched security management and breach prevention across every industry vertical—delivering high-fidelity discovery and risk assessment, proactive hardening and remediation, and continuous monitoring and management. With patented xIoT Intelligent Active Discovery and risk assessment, Phosphorus automates the mitigation and remediation of the most significant IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT device vulnerabilities – including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, default credentials, out-of-date and vulnerable firmware, risky configurations, banned and end-of-life devices, and expired or self-signed certificates. Follow Phosphorus on LinkedIn , Twitter , Threads , and YouTube , and learn more at www.phosphorus.io

