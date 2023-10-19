Photo exhibition in Jakarta highlights Asia's transformation

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A photo exhibition in Jakarta captures people's daily lives and profound changes across Asia in the past three years, telling stories about resilience, adaptability and indomitability that shape the vibrant continent.

Jointly curated by China Daily and Asia News Network (ANN), a regional news coalition of 22 media organizations, a photo exhibition themed "Changing Asia – Working Together for a Shared Future" kicked off Wednesday at a stylish shopping mall in the southern part of Indonesia's capital city.

The five-day event, which runs through Oct 22, features 111 photos selected out of more than 1,200 submissions in a pan-Asia open call that has attracted photographers from 36 countries and regions. The batch of photos chronicled a variety of meaningful scenes, from significant occasions to ordinary life moments, offering viewers a more tangible perspective on Asia's transformation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition on Wednesday, Zhou Li, publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily Asia Pacific, said "Changing Asia" provides a stage that illuminates the exceptional photographers from all corners of Asia, applauding their skills and the narratives they weave through their lenses.

"This is not merely an exhibition, but a testament to the expanding reach and influence of our initiative. It is a visual narrative of our shared journey, emphasizing the fortitude and adaptability of our people amidst global adversities," Zhou added.

When commenting on the event, CEO of Indonesian media Kumparan Hugo Diba said he believed that photography is still very important nowadays as it can capture the right moment and tell the complex of stories. "The exhibition promotes the power of photography and tells the story of the changing Asia, the diversity of the culture, the society," Diba said, "That's why the event is very special and good."

The photo exhibition has drawn huge attention from local residents. A photo capturing a dying bird in a lake impressed Sutadi Ng the most. "The photo is creating awareness in the community that we need to co-exist with animals. It's more like giving us an insight. Because without this photo, we don't know what is going on in the world, to the animals. Because animals cannot speak," the company manager said.

