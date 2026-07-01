PhotonPay Launches PhotonPass: Instant Account-to-Account Transfers, Now Live

HONG KONG, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPay, today announced the launch of PhotonPass, a new feature that lets businesses transfer funds between PhotonPay accounts instantly—with no intermediary banks, no settlement delays, and no unnecessary FX conversions.

Paying suppliers, settling with partners, or moving funds between subsidiaries typically means waiting days for cross-border transfers to clear—and paying fees at every step. PhotonPass changes that. By keeping transfers within the PhotonPay network, businesses can move money in seconds, in 19+ currencies, with full visibility into where every dollar went.

PhotonPass is built around four capabilities:

1. Transfers that arrive in seconds, not days

PhotonPass moves transfers off correspondent banking networks and onto PhotonPay's internal ledger. Funds reach the recipient account within seconds of initiation—whether it's a supplier payout or a same-day intercompany settlement.

2. Multi-asset transfers, fewer conversions, lower costs

Pay another PhotonPay account in the currency you hold—fiat or stablecoin. PhotonPass supports 19+ major fiat currencies alongside USDT and USDC, giving businesses the flexibility to settle in local currency or move value via stablecoin rails when it's faster or cheaper. Either way, unnecessary FX conversions and intermediary fees are cut out of the equation.

3. Every transfer tracked, reconciliation made simple

Each PhotonPass transfer is recorded in detail and synced with your account transaction history and order records. For finance teams managing payments across multiple entities or markets, that means cleaner books, faster month-end closes, and a clear audit trail.

4. Real-time risk screening on every transaction

Every PhotonPass transaction is evaluated by PhotonPay's AI-powered risk engine, which analyzes account history and behavioral signals to flag anomalies in real time. Because transfers stay within the PhotonPay ecosystem, manual input errors are eliminated and legitimate payments move without friction.

"PhotonPass represents a practical step forward in enhancing network efficiency for our users," said Chao Xu, VP of Product at PhotonPay. "By integrating real-time A2A transfers with our capabilities like global payout and convert, we are providing businesses with a more fluid way to allocate funds. Our goal remains clear: to build a responsive global payment operating system where every transaction contributes to the client's operational agility."

As PhotonPay continues to roll out advanced functional modules, the platform remains committed to helping global businesses convert financial efficiency into tangible market competitiveness.

About PhotonPay

PhotonPay is a stablecoin-powered financial operating system built for global infrastructure. Designed for modern enterprises, PhotonPay enables businesses to send, receive, convert, and settle funds across both fiat and stablecoin rails through a single, compliance-first integration, spanning 200+ countries and territories.

For more information, visit [www.photonpay.com].

*The availability, features, and regulatory treatment of PhotonPay's products and services may vary depending on the user's location, business model, and the laws and regulations that apply. Any descriptions of functionality, performance, efficiency, cost savings, or compliance support (including, without limitation, references to "real‑time", "24/7", "high‑efficiency", or "compliant" solutions) are aspirational or forward‑looking in nature. Actual outcomes may differ due to market conditions, technological constraints, and regulatory developments, and PhotonPay makes no express or implied representation, warranty, or guarantee as to the achievement of any particular result.

SOURCE PhotonPay