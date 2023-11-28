Pigeon Unveils GoMini™️ Plus Electric Breast Pump - Empowering On-The-Go Mums with Exclusive Rhythmic Expression Mode

Finding a suction pressure that is just right is essential for a smooth and comfortable pumping experience. Years of dedicated research and development in breastfeeding have borne fruit in the form of the GoMini™️ Plus's Rhythmic Expression Mode that is unique to Pigeon.

"Since a baby's suckling motion is not of a constant speed and pressure, pumping with a variable rhythm, similar to a baby's suckling motion, is preferred amongst many mothers as they feel that it empties the breast fully and comfortably. Many mothers tend to assume that having a stronger suction is always better but what really matters is their own comfort level with the suction," says Sumiko Kuroishi, Senior Researcher at Pigeon's Research and Development Department in Japan.

For maximum comfort, the new Rhythmic Expression Mode of the GoMini™️ Plus mixes strength and speed. Mothers can select their desired suction level from 5 different intensities. With a variable rhythm, akin to a baby suckling, the Rhythmic Expression Mode kicks in to extract mothers' liquid gold naturally and comfortably. The GoMini™️ Plus also comes with a silicone flange cushion for a snug fit around mothers' breasts.

The Perfect Companion for On-The-Go Mums

With today's fast-paced lifestyle, mothers need a reliable companion that supports their breastfeeding journey in any setting; the GoMini™️ Plus is the one that's there for mothers. Whether at home, in the office, or while travelling, this compact breast pump delivers a pleasant and efficient pumping experience.

Coming in at just 148g or roughly 8 strawberries, the lightweight build of the GoMini™️ Plus makes it easy to slip into a purse or a baby bag and allows for one-hand operation of the pump. A new pause and resume function on the motor unit of the pump allows mums to have better control over their pump sessions.

Pump-Store-Feed-Care: Wholehearted Support For Every Mum's Breastfeeding Journey

At Pigeon, supporting mothers on their breastfeeding journey goes beyond innovative products. Pigeon's extensive research has led to the development of Pump-Store-Feed-Care, which encompasses a system of Pigeon breastfeeding devices and accessories that are essential for a seamless and comfortable breastfeeding experience. From efficient pumping with the GoMini™️ Plus Electric Breast Pump, to storing precious breast milk safely in Pigeon Breast Milk Storage Bags, to effortlessly feeding their little ones with Pigeon SofTouch™️ Nursing Bottles and caring for mum's breasts with Pigeon Nipple Care Cream or Pigeon Nipple Shield, Pigeon is dedicated to being every family's go-to partner for mother and baby needs.

To apply the Pump-Store-Feed-Care system to the GoMini™️ Plus, the breast pump comes with two of Pigeon's SofTouch™️ PP Nursing Bottles, two pieces of sealing discs to use the bottles for breast milk storage and two sets of nipples, screw caps and hoods for immediate feeding.

Availability

The Pigeon GoMini™️ Plus Electric Breast Pump and other breastfeeding-related products are available for purchase at major departmental stores, baby specialist stores, online marketplaces and Pigeon's E-Shop.

About Pigeon Corporation

Pigeon was founded in Japan in 1957 by Yuichi Nakata with the aim of meeting the needs of mothers worldwide by producing a range of high quality, durable and user-friendly merchandise for babies and toddlers. Since it began, the company has grown steadily and has a strong brand presence in more than 70 countries. Today, Pigeon is a market leader and the preferred brand in the baby and mother care segment. Pigeon continues to place strong emphasis on research and development to meet the highest levels of comfort, safety and quality, and conducts extensive studies in product development that offers a one-stop solution from maternity to childcare.

Follow Pigeon on Instagram ( @pigeonsingapore ), Facebook ( Pigeon Singapore ), YouTube ( Pigeon Singapore ), TikTok ( @pigeonsingapore ) or visit www.pigeon.com.sg to stay updated on the latest news, products, and parenting tips.

View and download assets here .

SOURCE Pigeon