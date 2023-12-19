SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PILLSANG Co.,Ltd. offers AllCatcher, a mobile application designed to prevent potential damage by utilizing AI to instantly block malicious URLs.

In a recent incident in Japan, personal information of 440,000 users from the widely-used messaging app 'Line' was compromised. Additionally, various cyber threats such as spam emails, ransomware, and phishing scams often originate from clicking on malicious URL links.

PILLSANG, Launches New Security Solution to Prevent 'Phishing Sagi' in Japan

Until now, security technologies could only provide post-incident responses, lacking the capability to prevent damages proactively. In response to this challenge, South Korean artificial intelligence security specialist, PILLSANG, has launched 'AllCatcher,' an AI-based app designed for real-time blocking of malicious URLs.

With 'AllCatcher' installed, users receive immediate notifications indicating whether a URL is normal or malicious upon reception, and they can also verify it within the app. Furthermore, the app ensures the safety of seniors and children, protecting them from accidentally clicking on malicious URLs.

Achieving 100,000 downloads within its first year of release in Korea, 'AllCatcher' has maintained a 5-star rating on the Play Store, securing the 2nd position among financial apps and the 10th position overall.

Through the 'AllCatcher' app, PILLSANG aims to prevent citizens from falling victim to cyber threats, contributing to global cyber security efforts by utilizing technology to enhance the Fraud Detection Systems (FDS) of banks.

SOURCE PILLSANG Co.,Ltd.