PILOT PEN AND PROJECT ROCKIT PARTNER TO ERASE BULLYING, AS FEAR OF FAILURE STOPS 7 IN 10 AUSTRALIANS TRYING NEW THINGS

New research from PILOT Pen reveals fear of failure, fuelled by judgement, criticism and childhood bullying, is stopping Australians from trying again after a setback

PILOT Pen has partnered with Project Rockit, Australia's youth-driven movement against bullying, to launch Brave Beginnings

FriXion's erase-and-rewrite technology sits at the heart of the initiative, encouraging young Australians to find the confidence to try again

Brave Beginnings kicks off with a live activation at Westfield Parramatta from 6–12 July, featuring Brooke Boney and the Erase Bullying Wall

SYDNEY, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New national research from PILOT Pen Australia has found more than 7 in 10 Australians (71.85%) say they have avoided trying something new because of fear of failure, and almost two-thirds (62.74%) regret not starting something sooner because of self-doubt.

The research found lack of confidence is the biggest barrier holding Australians back (57.38%), followed by fear of judgement or embarrassment (38.95%) and past experiences of bullying or criticism (28.5%). The findings also show how early experiences can have a lasting effect, with almost 9 in 10 Australians (87.51%) believing experiences of bullying or criticism in childhood can impact confidence later in life.

In 2006, PILOT launched FriXion, the world's most popular erasable pen, using a unique thermo-sensitive gel ink that becomes invisible when applying friction. With no damage to the paper, the erasable pen technology allows people to write, erase and try again. It's this idea that sits at the heart of PILOT's new partnership with Project Rockit.

Paul Astbury, Managing Director at PILOT Pen Australia, said: "Supporting young Australians has always been important to PILOT, which is why the findings of this research were so confronting. No one should feel held back from trying something new because of fear, judgement or the lasting impact of bullying. That's why we're proud to be partnering with Project Rockit in a long-term commitment to help create more positive environments where young people can build confidence and back themselves."

Project Rockit works directly with young people across Australia, running workshops in classrooms and online to help students challenge bullying when they see it. The work comes at a critical time, with Australians identifying online social media (48%) and school (40%) as the places where children are most likely to experience judgement or criticism today.

Together, the organisations have launched Brave Beginnings, a new initiative bringing events, activities and practical resources to young Australians across the country. It will kick off with a live activation at Westfield Parramatta from 6–12 July, alongside television presenter Brooke Boney, who knows the experience of bullying and public criticism firsthand.

Brooke Boney said: "Working in media means you are often open to public judgement and scrutiny, and that can be really challenging. I understand how much confidence can be affected when you feel like you are constantly being watched or criticised, even when you are just trying to do your job. Returning to study at Oxford University later in my career was a reminder that it is never too late to back yourself, learn something new, and start again. That is why I am proud to support this initiative, which encourages people to keep going even when they feel unsure."

At the centre of the activation is the Erase Bullying Wall, inviting participants to use PILOT FriXion pens to erase negative messages displayed on the wall and replace them with words of encouragement, reminding young Aussies that negativity can be challenged and rewritten. Alongside the wall, Project Rockit will run activities including a writing corner and a commitment card exercise to encourage bravery and connection amongst attendees.

Rosie Thomas, co-founder and Executive Director at PROJECT ROCKIT, said: "We see every day how bullying and prejudice can affect young people, chipping away at their confidence long after the moment itself has passed. Brave Beginnings is about helping young Australians challenge those negative messages, back themselves and express who they are with confidence. We're excited to partner with PILOT on this important initiative, bringing together trusted education expertise and creative opportunities that empower young people to find their voice and shape their own story."

The partnership builds on PILOT's long-standing commitment to communities, including 20 years supporting Auspire's Aussie of the Month program, which celebrates active citizenship among young Australians.

Australians are encouraged to visit projectrockit.com.au for practical tools, resources and workshops designed to help combat bullying and support young people to find the confidence to try again.

NOTES TO EDITOR

Activation details: Westfield Parramatta, Monday 6 July - Sunday 12 July.

Research methodology: This study was conducted by Pureprofile on behalf of PILOT PEN from 13th to 18th June 2026, surveying 1009 Australians. For a full breakdown of the statistics, see HERE.

Case studies available:

Lamisa Shah (22) – NSW

Olivia Campbell (18) – VIC

Mehela Ram (16) – WA

Additional case studies are also available. Please get in touch if you're looking for someone from a specific region or for a particular story angle.

ABOUT PILOT PEN AUSTRALIA

PILOT PEN Australia is a leading stationery provider committed to empowering confident self-expression and positive change through the power of writing. From versatile pens and markers used at home, school and work, to fountain pens crafted for discerning writers and collectors, PILOT offers a broad range of high quality Japanese-made writing instruments renowned for their innovation and reliability. With iconic products including the FriXion erasable range, PILOT helps people across Australia create, learn and grow—with endless possibilities in their hands.

ABOUT PROJECT ROCKIT

PROJECT ROCKIT is Australia's youth-driven movement against bullying, hate and prejudice. Our vision is of a world where kindness and respect thrive, and we ignite bravery in youth voice. Our key purpose is to mobilise young people to challenge bullying and discrimination when they see it happen at school, online and beyond. We do this by running workshops with young people to build empathy, and equip them with the skills to challenge hate when they see it, instead of standing by watching.

Our youth-driven workshops have reached over 850,000 school students. To this day, PROJECT ROCKIT upholds a continuing commitment to a 'young people at the centre' model of social innovation, engaging young people at all levels of impact - from co-research, to co-design, to co-delivery. By 2026 we will have mobilised 1 million young Australians against bullying.

SOURCE PILOT Pen Australia