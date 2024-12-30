Pimax launches the world's smallest full-feature 8K resolution headset: the Pimax Dream Air

TOKYO, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pimax, a manufacturer of leading VR hardware, released in an online keynote presentation the design and specs of an upcoming headset, the Pimax Dream Air. The small and light headset packs 27 million pixels, head, hand and eye-tracking, integrated spatial audio, a Display Port connection, and a self-adjusting backstrap.

Pimax Dream Air & Specs

The Dream Air is a PCVR headset, and borrows a lot of components from the previously announced Crystal Super , including the micro-OLED panels and pancake lenses — but packs this into a small form factor headset, to satisfy different use cases. It breaks with previous Pimax headsets, with a new design language, signalling the small form factor era for Pimax.

Key Features:

Integrated Eye-Tracking & Auto-IPD: Ensures optimal clarity and interaction.

Inside-Out Tracking: Powered by Pimax's proprietary SLAM algorithm for seamless setup without base stations.

Ringless Controllers & Hand Tracking: Enhances usability for gaming and other VR applications.

Spatial Audio & Lightweight Design: Provides premium sound and a form factor that weighs less than half a Coca-Cola bottle.

Type-C DisplayPort Cable: Ensures uncompressed visuals with ultra-light cabling.

Future-Ready: Compatible with modular accessories like prescription lenses and a planned Lighthouse faceplate for users preferring external tracking systems.

Innovating Across Use Cases

Pimax acknowledges the diverse needs of VR users. While the Crystal Super excels as the ultimate PCVR headset for seated simulation experiences like flight and racing, the Dream Air is tailored for active VR users. Its portability and lightweight design cater to applications such as VRChat, room-scale VR, and entertainment on the go.

Pricing & Availability

The price of Pimax Dream Air starts from $1,895, which includes a pair of ringless controllers. A special pre-order price of $1,199 is available, with two payment options for the balance:

One-Time Payment of $696 USD (12% discount).

(12% discount). Or, 24 Monthly Payments of $32.99 USD through Prime membership.

Shipping is expected to begin in May 2025.

Pimax is expanding in Japan, with a May 2024 launch event in Tokyo and participation in major VR events.

They've partnered with Yamada Denki for in-store and online sales and worked with influencers like picar3, Mr. VR, and Nadeshiko Yamato for metaverse exhibitions.

Image & Footage

High-res:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1laQ4gftTmU_jkRvyazb-5UlpQumtC63X?usp=sharing

For more information, please visit https://jp.pimax.com

SOURCE Pimax