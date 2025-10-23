Ping An Bank Upgraded to AA in MSCI ESG Ratings, Demonstrating Outstanding Achievements in Sustainable Development

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An", the "Company" or the "Group"; HKEX: 2318 / 82318; SSE: 601318) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Ping An Bank (the "Bank", SZSE: 000001) has been upgraded to "AA" in the latest MSCI ESG Ratings, recognizing the Bank's outstanding performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

This achievement marks a significant advancement for Ping An Bank, which has risen from "BB" to "AA" over the past five years. The upgrade underscores the Bank's leadership in ESG within the global banking sector and highlights the successful execution of the Group's ESG strategy and commitment to advancing the sustainable development of its subsidiaries.

MSCI ESG Ratings are among the world's most recognized ESG assessment systems, widely acknowledged by global institutional investors and frequently used in investment decision-making. The latest rating report notes Ping An Bank's significant progress in consumer protection and human capital development, as well as its industry-leading performance in areas such as consumer financial protection, financing environmental impact, and privacy & data security.

Leading Sustainable Development with Group's Guidance

Ping An has made sustainable development a core component of its corporate strategy, establishing itself as a ESG leader in China. The Group's comprehensive ESG governance framework ensures that ESG principles are integrated across all business operations. In 2024, the Group's MSCI ESG rating was elevated to "AA", maintaining its leadership in the "Multi-Line Insurance & Brokerage Industry" in Asia-Pacific region for three consecutive years.

Ping An Bank's Key Achievements

Advancing Green Finance:

Ping An Bank is dedicated to advancing the Group's green finance strategy by offering a diverse range of products, including green loans, green bonds, and carbon finance instruments, to support seven priory sectors: energy efficiency and carbon reduction, environmental protection, resource recycling, and low-carbon transition, ecological restoration, green infrastructure, and sustainable services. By the end of June 2025, the Bank's green loan balance reached RMB 251.746 billion. Enhancing Data Security:

In 2024, the Bank strengthened its data security framework, conducting 50 emergency drills and extensive training on data protection, workplace safety, and personal information security. Employees received an average of 35 hours of training, significantly improving security awareness and capabilities. Investing in Employee Development:

Committed to providing a comprehensive and well-structured training system, Ping An Bank invested RMB 88.44 million in nearly 8,000 training sessions in 2024, with employees averaging 92 hours of training each. By the end of 2024, female employees represented 55.5% of the workforce, reflecting the Bank's dedication to diversity and inclusion. Protecting Consumer Rights:

Consumer rights protection is a top priority, overseen by the Bank's Board of Directors. In 2024, the Bank provided comprehensive training across more than 1,000 branches and implemented an efficient complaint-handling system, effectively safeguarding consumer rights. In 2024, the number of customer complaints decreased by 12% year-on-year, with a 100% resolution rate and steadily improving customer satisfaction. Expanding Inclusive Finance:

Ping An Bank continues to expand its inclusive financial services, focusing on micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). By the end of June 2025, the Bank's MSME loan portfolio grew to RMB 499.524 billion, serving over 970,000 customers. In the first half of 2025, the Bank issued RMB 133.917 billion in new MSME loans, a 33.6% increase year-over-year, providing vital financial support to small businesses.

Outlook

Ping An will remain customer-centric and continue to deepen its technology-driven "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual-driver strategy. The Group will further enhance its governance and risk management framework, actively promote green and low-carbon development, and create long-term, stable value for customers, employees, shareholders, and society. Under the Group's guidance, Ping An Bank will further strengthen its ESG initiatives and deliver high-quality financial services that foster harmony between economic growth, societal well-being, and environmental sustainability.

