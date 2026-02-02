Ping An Money Market Fund's 'AAAmf' Rating Affirmed by Lianhe Global

HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK"), the offshore asset management arm of the Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is delighted to announce that, Lianhe Ratings Global Limited ("Lianhe Global") has affirmed 'AAAmf' money market fund ("MMF") rating[1] - the highest money market fund rating - to Ping An of China Select Investment Fund Series - Ping An Money Market Fund ("the Fund").

Ping An Money Market Fund is a USD-denominated MMF, established in March 2021 and domiciled in Hong Kong. As of December 31, 2025, the fund had a fund size of USD 6,095 million and a diversified investor base, maintaining a leading position among its peers. On the Wind–HKCAMA Hong Kong Offshore Mainland Public Fund Performance Ranking, jointly released by Wind and the Chinese Asset Management Association of Hong Kong ("HKCAMA"), the Fund has consistently ranked among the top performers. In the latest Q3 2025 ranking, Ping An Money Market Fund Class I – USD Accumulation placed within the top three in the three-year performance category for USD money market funds[2].

The Fund's objective is to invest in short-term deposits and high-quality money market instruments and seeks to achieve a return in USD in line with prevailing money market rates. As stated in the Lianhe Global's press release, the 'AAAmf' rating reflects the Fund's fairly strong ability to provide liquidity and preserve principal, supported by the Fund's well managed asset quality, strong liquidity profile and low exposure to market risk.

The credit quality of the Fund's underlying investments met Lianhe Global's criteria for 'AAAmf' rated MMFs, with asset-weighted average credit quality equivalent to a high-investment-grade international rating ('BBB+' or above), throughout the review period since January 2025. Concentration risk was also well managed; large exposures were only limited to strong credit quality assets.

In addition, the Fund had a strong liquidity profile, supported by sufficient daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors' fund flows. Its weighted average maturity and weighted average life were below 60 days and 120 days, respectively, which limited the Fund's exposure to market risk. Derivatives (if employed) is only for hedging purposes and the manager will hedge non USD-denominated investments into USD in order to manage any material currency risk.

"We are delighted that Lianhe Global has maintained the Fund's 'AAAmf' rating for the third consecutive year," said Mr. Armin Cheung, the portfolio manager of the Fund, "This continued affirmation underscores our disciplined investment process, robust risk management, and consistent focus on liquidity and principal preservation. We remain committed to provide our clients with more first-class strategic investment solutions and liquidity management tools."

About Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited

Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK") was established in 2006. It is a direct subsidiary of China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holdings) Limited and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (2318.HK and 601318.SH). It is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") to conduct Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. With strong capabilities in investment research and asset management, PAAMC HK is a leading provider of global investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, ETFs, structured products and alternative assets. For more information, please visit PAAMC HK's website (asset.pingan.com.hk). (This website has not been reviewed by the SFC).

Disclaimer

This press release is issued by PAAMC HK. This press release is not an offer in relation to any investment. Investments involve risks. Past performance of any products referenced in this press release (the "Product") does not guarantee future returns. Due to market volatility, the Product is subject to market value fluctuation and the risk of loss of principal. Investors should read the Product's offering documents carefully for further details including the risk factors and consider their own financial conditions and the Product's risk situations before making any investment decision. If in doubt, please seek independent financial and professional advice. Please visit PAAMC HK's website for the relevant offering documents. This press release has not been reviewed by the SFC.

Risk Disclosure：

Ping An of China Select Investment Fund Series - Ping An Money Market Fund (the "Fund") primarily invests in USD-denominated and settled short-term deposits and high quality money market instruments (e.g. debt securities are rated investment grade or above, or are issued/guaranteed by issuers/guarantors that are rated investment grade or above) issued by governments, quasi-governments, international organisations and financial institutions.

The value of the Fund can be volatile and can go down substantially within a short period of time. It is possible that a certain amount of the entirety of your investment could be lost. The Fund is an investment product and is not equivalent to bank deposits. There is no guarantee in respect of repayment of principal.

The Fund may invest in i) asset-backed securities which is typically subject to higher default, volatility and liquidity risks; ii) reverse repurchase transactions and sale and repurchase transactions, both of which are subject to the risk of loss as difficulty in realizing collateral, or inaccurate pricing of the collateral or market movements resulting in proceeds from the sale of the collateral to be less than the cash placed with the counterparty. The Fund is also subject to other risks associated with debt securities (e.g. short-term debt instruments, credit/counterparty, interest rate, credit rating and downgrading, credit rating agency and valuation risks).

The Fund's investments are concentrated in USD-denominated and settled short-term deposits and high quality money market instruments. The Fund may be more susceptible to adverse economic, political, policy, foreign exchange, liquidity, tax, legal or regulatory events affecting the USD money markets. The Fund's investments may also include onshore China debt securities and is subject to emerging market risk.

The Fund may use derivatives for hedging purposes. Use of derivatives may expose the Fund to significant losses.

The investment decision is yours. You should not base your investment decision on this material alone. Please refer to the Fund's explanatory memorandum and product key facts statement (including risk factors and charges stated therein) for further details.

[1] Source: https://lhratingsglobal.com/ratings-actions/ [2] Source: Wind–HKCAMA Hong Kong Offshore Mainland Public Fund Performance Ranking

