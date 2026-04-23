Ping An Releases 2025 Sustainability Report, Unveils "SIMPLE" Framework to Drive Long-Term Value Creation

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or "the Group"; HKEX: 2318/82318; SSE: 601318) released its 2025 Sustainability Report, introducing for the first time its "SIMPLE" sustainability framework, which demonstrates how the Group embeds sustainability deeply into its core businesses through six strategic pillars to create long-term value for customers, employees, shareholders, and society.

The SIMPLE framework articulates Ping An's sustainability philosophy across six key dimensions:

Sustainable – Long-term Stability and Growth: Leveraging its integrated financial services strategy, Ping An continues to support key sectors underpinning long-term economic development, aligning corporate value creation with macroeconomic growth. As of the end of 2025, the Group had deployed over RMB 10.88 trillion in funding to support the real economy. In 2025, sustainable insurance premium income reached RMB 730.8 billion, up 16.1% year-on-year. Responsible banking balances stood at approximately RMB 1.3 trillion, while responsible investment assets totaled RMB 1.0426 trillion, representing a 22.7% increase from the end of 2024.





Leveraging its integrated financial services strategy, Ping An continues to support key sectors underpinning long-term economic development, aligning corporate value creation with macroeconomic growth. As of the end of 2025, the Group had deployed over RMB 10.88 trillion in funding to support the real economy. In 2025, sustainable insurance premium income reached RMB 730.8 billion, up 16.1% year-on-year. Responsible banking balances stood at approximately RMB 1.3 trillion, while responsible investment assets totaled RMB 1.0426 trillion, representing a 22.7% increase from the end of 2024. Inclusion – Inclusive Finance: Ping An continues to expand access to financial services and unlock the potential of long-tail markets. By the end of 2025, inclusive insurance generated RMB 179.723 billion in premium income, providing risk protection to nearly 2.93 million small and micro enterprises. Inclusive small and micro enterprise loan balances reached approximately RMB 484.5 billion, benefiting around 910,000 businesses.





Ping An continues to expand access to financial services and unlock the potential of long-tail markets. By the end of 2025, inclusive insurance generated RMB 179.723 billion in premium income, providing risk protection to nearly 2.93 million small and micro enterprises. Inclusive small and micro enterprise loan balances reached approximately RMB 484.5 billion, benefiting around 910,000 businesses. Mitigation – Risk Prevention and Loss Reduction: Ping An is transforming insurance from a post-event compensation mechanism into a proactive risk management solution, enhancing societal resilience. In personal and public safety, Ping An Global Emergency Assistance provides 38 services covering more than 100 emergency risk scenarios across home, outdoor, and overseas settings, with coverage spanning 233 countries and regions worldwide. Through its public safety initiative "Traffic Light", Ping An has donated over 10,000 traffic safety facilities across 31 provinces in China and upgraded more than 1,700 high-risk road sections, significantly reducing accident rates. In climate risk management, Ping An's proprietary EagleX System issued 10.57 billion risk alerts to 130 million customers in 2025, helping reduce losses by approximately RMB 707 million.





Ping An is transforming insurance from a post-event compensation mechanism into a proactive risk management solution, enhancing societal resilience. In personal and public safety, Ping An Global Emergency Assistance provides 38 services covering more than 100 emergency risk scenarios across home, outdoor, and overseas settings, with coverage spanning 233 countries and regions worldwide. Through its public safety initiative "Traffic Light", Ping An has donated over 10,000 traffic safety facilities across 31 provinces in China and upgraded more than 1,700 high-risk road sections, significantly reducing accident rates. In climate risk management, Ping An's proprietary EagleX System issued 10.57 billion risk alerts to 130 million customers in 2025, helping reduce losses by approximately RMB 707 million. People-oriented – Talent empowerment: Ping An is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace. In 2025, the Group and its subsidiaries provided more than 30,000 jobs, with total investment into employee training reaching RMB 885 million. To align long-term incentives with sustainable value creation, Ping An continued to optimize its Core Personnel Stock Ownership Plan and Long-term Service Plan. By the end of 2025, more than 109,000 employees had participated, establishing a robust long-term incentive and accountability mechanism.





Ping An is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace. In 2025, the Group and its subsidiaries provided more than 30,000 jobs, with total investment into employee training reaching RMB 885 million. To align long-term incentives with sustainable value creation, Ping An continued to optimize its Core Personnel Stock Ownership Plan and Long-term Service Plan. By the end of 2025, more than 109,000 employees had participated, establishing a robust long-term incentive and accountability mechanism. Low-carbon – Green Finance and Low-carbon Operations: Ping An advances green finance while accelerating its low-carbon transition. As of the end of 2025, green investments by insurance funds reached RMB 530.1 billion, representing a more than threefold year-on-year increase. Green loan balances totaled RMB 266.433 billion, up 12.2%, while green insurance premium income surged 30.5% to RMB 76.474 billion. Operationally, the Group continues to advance toward its 2030 operational carbon neutrality target, with carbon emissions falling by more than 16% year-on-year in 2025.





Ping An advances green finance while accelerating its low-carbon transition. As of the end of 2025, green investments by insurance funds reached RMB 530.1 billion, representing a more than threefold year-on-year increase. Green loan balances totaled RMB 266.433 billion, up 12.2%, while green insurance premium income surged 30.5% to RMB 76.474 billion. Operationally, the Group continues to advance toward its 2030 operational carbon neutrality target, with carbon emissions falling by more than 16% year-on-year in 2025. Efficiency – Intelligent and Responsible Technology: Harnessing its leading technological capabilities, Ping An has built a collaborative ecosystem spanning finance, healthcare and senior care, while continuously strengthening its AI ethics governance framework. Ping An's AI-powered "Express Service" platform streamlines complex processes across multiple applications, enabling an AI assistant that allows users to complete tasks through a single, simple command. The service supports 251 million customers and approximately 90 million monthly active online users, significantly enhancing customer experience and engagement.

Ping An's long-standing commitment to sustainability continues to earn strong recognition from global capital markets. In 2025, Ping An received the MSCI ESG AAA rating, ranking third globally in the "Multi-line Insurance & Brokerage" category and maintaining its Asia-Pacific No.1 position for four consecutive years. In addition, in 2026, Ping An remains in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition), becoming the only mainland Chinese insurance group to receive this recognition for four consecutive years.

Looking ahead, Ping An will continue to advance its "SIMPLE" ESG philosophy, underpinning its high-quality growth trajectory with sustainability and professional expertise to deliver long-term value for customers, employees, shareholders and society.

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About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (HKEX:2318 / 82318; SSE:601318) is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. It strives to become a world-leading provider of integrated finance, health and senior care services. Under the technology-enabled "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual-pronged strategy, the Group provides professional "financial advisory, family doctor, and senior care concierge" services to its over 250 million retail customers. Ping An advances intelligent digital transformation and employs technologies to improve financial businesses' quality and efficiency and enhance risk management. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. As of the end of December 2025, Ping An had more than RMB13 trillion in total assets. The Group ranked 27th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2025, 47th in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2025, and ranked AAA in MSCI ESG Ratings in 2025

For more information, please visit the www.group.pingan.com and follow our LinkedIn page - PING AN.

SOURCE Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.