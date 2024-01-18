PingCAP Included as an Honorable Mention in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PingCAP , the innovative developer of leading distributed SQL database solutions, has been included as an Honorable Mention in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS).

PingCAP is the company behind TiDB, an open source, distributed SQL database that supports Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing (HTAP) workloads. TiDB is MySQL compatible and features horizontal scalability, strong consistency and high availability. Organizations globally are using TiDB for a wide range of use cases, from recommendation engines to data-intensive applications to hyperscale operational workloads. By combining high-performance transactional capabilities with real-time analytics, TiDB provides a single, streamlined solution for the most challenging database tasks.

Gartner defines the market for DBMS "as the market for software products that store and manipulate data and that are primarily delivered as software as a service (SaaS) in the cloud. Cloud DBMSs may optionally be capable of running on-premises, or in hybrid, multicloud or intercloud configurations. They can be used for transactional work and/or analytical work. They may have features that enable them to participate in a wider data ecosystem."

"We believe this recognition is a testament to our relentless focus on excellence and innovation," said Max Liu, CEO of PingCAP. "PingCAP prides itself on creating database solutions that deliver bottom-line business benefits through the utmost in flexibility and scalability. We're delighted to be included amongst industry leaders and remain committed to providing high-caliber services to our customers."

PingCAP was also named a Strong Performer in the 2023 Gartner Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems report. In Gartner Peer Insights™, TiDB received an average of 4.9 (out of 5) stars from 60 reviews as of December 2023. Additionally, PingCAP was also named an Asia Pacific Customer Choice in the 2023 Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems.

To learn more about PingCAP's cloud database-as-a-service (DBaaS) offerings of TiDB, please visit here .

Additional Resources

Download the latest version of TiDB

of TiDB Explore the TiDB blog

Follow PingCAP on LinkedIn and Twitter

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems, 18 December 2023.Gartner, Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems, 29 May 2023. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About PingCAP

PingCAP is the creator of TiDB, the most advanced open source, distributed SQL database. TiDB powers modern applications with a streamlined tech stack, elastic scaling, real-time analytics, and continuous access to data—all in a single database. With these advanced capabilities, growing businesses can focus on the future instead of complex data infrastructure management. Some of the world's largest companies across technology, financial services, travel, Web3, and gaming trust TiDB to handle their business-critical workloads. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PingCAP is backed by Sequoia Capital, GGV Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Coatue Management and others. For more information, please visit pingcap.com .

Media Contact

Yan Yang

APAC Marketing

pr@pingcap.com

SOURCE PingCAP