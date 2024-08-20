Pink Lifestyle Partners with PJUR to Enhance Wellness

SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Lifestyle is pleased to announce its collaboration with PJUR, a globally renowned brand. Supported by Blitzwerks, its parent company, this partnership marks a milestone in expanding the availability of high-quality wellness products in Singapore.

Advocating for Enhanced Wellness with Strategic Collaboration

Pink Lifestyle Physical Store

As consumers become increasingly conscious of their health and well-being, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for health-compatible products has soared. PJUR's commitment to quality and safety makes it the ideal partner for Pink Lifestyle as part of the Blitzwerks Pte Ltd network.

"PJUR has been a leader in the European market for years, and by collaborating with the brand, we are not only expanding our premium wellness offerings but also providing our customers with access to the highest quality products available in the market today," shared Kelvin Khor, Commercial Director of Pink Lifestyle.

Personal Relationship Empowerment with Dr Martha Tara Lee

In addition to this exciting partnership, Pink Lifestyle is proud to introduce Dr Martha Tara Lee, a leading expert in building positive relationships between couples. With over a decade of experience, Dr Lee offers valuable insights and guidance on relationship wellness. She hosts a weekly online radio show and conducts workshops with Pink Lifestyle designed to help individuals and couples with their self-discovery and relationships.

About Pink Lifestyle

Pink Lifestyle, a specialist shop in Singapore, offers an extensive selection of personal wellness products. Starting from a modest corner in Isetan, the brand has successfully transitioned to a fully online store since the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring premium products from renowned brands across Japan, the UK, and the USA, Pink Lifestyle is dedicated to providing curated offerings at affordable prices.

