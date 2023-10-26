Pioneering Industry Standards with Three AI Innovations, TPIsoftware's SysTalk.Chat Wins IT Matters Awards

TAIPEI, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winning industry-wide acclaims such as Taiwan Excellence Awards, the Oscars of Taiwan industries, TPIsoftware clinched another prestigious recognition from IT Matters Awards for driving digital transformation with its proprietary software product SysTalk.Chat: Conversational AI for Customer Service . Featuring the three AI innovations "Dual-Brain & Single-Process," "AI Brain Integrated with ChatGPT" and "Visual Chatbot", SysTalk.Chat surpasses 200 entries from esteemed enterprises and receives top honor in the IT Matters Product/Project category.

The first edition of the IT Matters Awards, organized by Taiwan's Administration for Digital Industries and Information Management Association (IMA), recognizes companies devoted to innovative IT technologies and IT-friendly environments.

Serving Millions in Taiwan with Robust AI Capabilities

SysTalk.Chat has created a transformative impact and innovated customer services for industries like BFSI, healthcare, transportation, e-commerce, etc. TPIsoftware's SysTalk.ai, an AI-powered product portfolio, further builds an AI digital workforce blueprint seamlessly integrated into individuals' lives. "We strive to make AI an integral part of people's daily lives" states Jeff Lin, VP of Innovation & AI Product Division at TPIsoftware, "SysTalk.Chat has served over 14,000,000 people annually with a market share of over 36% in Taiwan's life insurance industry, making it the market leader."

TPIsoftware: Establishing Leadership Through Innovation

To complete the conversational service blueprint and maximize the digital workforce capacity requires API-led connectivity between services, and a middle platform featuring API management is the key to facilitating service communication. With integration of TPIsoftware's iPaaS Middle Platform DigiFusion, SysTalk.Chat can connect core IT applications and develop innovative digital services. The ISO 27001 certified DigiFusion acts as a bridge between services, which helps enterprises build interconnected service ecosystems and expand core offerings. By providing agility, scalability, security and more, DigiFusion allows collaboration with external partners and drives innovation for businesses.

TPIsoftware is experiencing an unprecedented growth in recent years. Following major accomplishments such as being selected by Financial Times as a top 500 Asia-Pacific High-Growth Company of 2022 and 2023 in a row, and featured in reports of leading research firms like IDC, TPIsoftware has demonstrated "Best in Taiwan" globally for its strong product competence.

"SysTalk.Chat has also driven green transformation and sustainability by facilitating human-machine cooperation with the most efficient AI training" said Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, "This recognition highlights the innovative work and dedication of our company, establishing us as a leader of enterprise software technology."

