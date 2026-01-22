pixelRo to Showcase AI-Powered Digital Healthcare and Air Sterilization Solutions at CES 2026 and WHX Dubai

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 22. 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- pixelRo, a Samsung Electronics spin-off digital healthcare company, is accelerating its global expansion by participating in CES 2026 and WHX Dubai 2026 (formerly Arab Health).

pixelRo develops and operates AI-based integrated self-diagnostic kiosk solutions for vision, eye health, and vital signs, all of which have obtained medical device approval. Leveraging proprietary eye-tracking technology and advanced diagnostic algorithms, the company enables fast and accurate on-site measurements of vision, macular degeneration, presbyopia accommodation, as well as key vital indicators such as blood pressure and muscle strength. Test results are provided through easy-to-understand reports and managed via a cloud-based platform, allowing flexible deployment across public health centers, schools, enterprises, and medical screening facilities.

Beyond digital healthcare, pixelRo is expanding its business into digital air care by independently developing plasma-based air purification and sterilization technology. Its air sterilization solution integrates air purification and hygiene management into a single system, reducing operational complexity while enabling continuous air hygiene in homes, offices, and commercial spaces.

At CES 2026 and WHX Dubai 2026, pixelRo plans to highlight its flagship solution, MyEye Vital Plus, designed to measure eye health and multiple vital signs—including blood pressure, grip strength, and body composition—in a single session. The solution minimizes time and mobility burdens while offering a highly intuitive, user-friendly interface that allows anyone to easily perform self-health checks.

"Through CES 2026 and WHX Dubai 2026, we aim to demonstrate how our digital healthcare solutions can reduce healthcare costs through integrated measurement and management," a pixelRo spokesperson said. "By focusing on buyer and partner meetings, we plan to secure strategic leads and establish one to two local partnerships initially, while gradually expanding into non-invasive healthcare services for the aging population."

SOURCE pixelRo