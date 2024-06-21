Pixelworks Collaborates with Tencent's Honor of Kings to Deliver Premium Mobile Gaming Experience for Consumers

IRX rendering acceleration technology enhances mobile game performance, providing players a smooth 120fps gaming experience with low power consumption for Honor of Kings

SHANGHAI, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced a collaboration with Tencent's TiMi Studio group on the mobile game Honor of Kings. As a long-recognized standout within the multiplayer online battle arena ("MOBA") genre, this game integrates the IRX rendering acceleration SDK, allowing certified devices to deliver a smooth 120fps gaming experience with detailed visuals and low system power consumption. Notably, Honor of Kings is the first MOBA mobile game to integrate Pixelworks' IRX rendering acceleration technology, which provides smartphone users with a uniquely smooth and immersive gaming experience jointly tuned by Pixelworks and the Honor of Kings' technical team.

As both Tencent's first and the world's most played 5v5 team battle mobile game, Honor of Kings has been beloved by players since its launch. According to Sensor Tower's 2024 APAC Mobile Game Market Insights, Honor of Kings remained the top-grossing game from January to April 2024. Underpinned by the growing trend towards high-profile mobile games, there continues to be increasing demand for high picture quality and high-frame-rate gaming experiences from mobile gamers. For multiplayer online battle games, higher frame rate provides smoother visuals, enhancing both character animations and enabling more instantaneous skill releases. High picture quality makes the game visuals clearer and more realistic. Bringing all of these combined performance benefits together simultaneously requires advanced processing and hardware capabilities, which have traditionally been limited to games played on a PC or console.

To achieve the optimal balance between visual performance and power consumption, Pixelworks collaborated deeply with Tencent's Honor of Kings technical team. Leveraging IRX rendering acceleration technology, the GPU on certified smartphones can render display content at lower frame rates and resolution, reducing overall power consumption while still achieving stable and smooth 120fps high-resolution visual performance. Further capitalizing on Honor of Kings being the first MOBA game to integrate IRX rendering acceleration, the technical team also introduced a diverse series of display modes to meet different players' unique needs and preferences. By entering the game settings interface and turning on "IRX Rendering Acceleration" in the image setting menu, players can switch between "High Quality" and "High Frame Rate" modes in real-time. In High Quality mode, details in the world of Honor of Kings are vividly displayed. In High Frame Rate mode, hero operations and attacks are smoothly performed. The above modes will be applied to a growing number of smartphone models in the future. Outside of battles, players can experience the details of heroes and skins more realistically with IRX Rendering Acceleration enabled.

As one of the most popular mobile games in China, Honor of Kings always prioritizes players' gaming experiences. Every technical update or iteration is a testament to the technical team's dedication to game content creation and their ambition to expand the boundaries of the gaming experience. The introduction of Pixelworks' IRX rendering acceleration technology for game optimization and upgrades will further enhance picture quality and performance, allowing players to truly feel the innovations brought by new technology and enjoy a richer mobile gaming experience.

"We are excited to optimize the mobile gaming experience for Honor of Kings," said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "Known for its detailed and clear graphics, stunning battle skill effects and realistic combat modes, the game continues to be extremely popular among players worldwide and a shining star in the MOBA genre. The integration of IRX rendering acceleration technology into the game represented a new and rewarding challenge for our respective teams, and the end result represents a meaningful refresh of the mobile gaming visual experience. This technology significantly enhances game immersion, achieving comprehensive advancements in visual effects and performance. We look forward to further technical cooperation with the Honor of Kings team in the future, as we continue to expand the gaming ecosystem in multiple dimensions and bring sustainable high-quality, high-frame-rate and stable gaming experiences to more players."

Click here to view IRX ON/OFF simulation video: IRX Simulation | Honor of Kings

About Tencent Games

Tencent Games is established in 2003. We are a leading platform for game development and operation. Tencent Games advocates and practices the concept of "Super Digital Scene". We always pay close attention to the healthy growth of minors, and we are committed to promoting games to be an important driving force that can boost cutting-edge S&T development, excellent culture promotion, innovative talents incubation, and social welfare enhancement by way of technological innovation, creative stimulation, Industry-University-Research integration, global layout and public welfare practice, so as to create more breakthrough and constructive values for industrial and social development. Meanwhile, we actively promote the development of e-sports industry, work with global partners to build an open, collaborative and symbiotic industrial ecology, and create high-quality digital life experiences for users.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. In July 2023, Pixelworks announced its new IRX gaming experience brand. As a brand targeted at smartphone users, IRX is grounded on Pixelworks' profound visual processing and rendering technologies coupling with in-depth tuning services with consideration on games' characteristic. This combination leverages Pixelworks' expertise to optimize the performance and display quality for various mobile games, thus providing end users with unparalleled mobile gaming experiences.

