Pixelworks Empowers iQOO Z9 Turbo L Smartphone to Deliver a Flagship Visual Display Experience

SHANGHAI, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, announced that the newly released iQOO Z9 Turbo L smartphone is equipped with Pixelworks' X5 Turbo visual processor. The integration solution provides targeted frame rate optimization for multiple popular mobile games, extending the play time for high-frame-rate gaming while utilizing lower power. Additionally, the solution enables multiple gaming filter modes for display enhancement, further enriching the visual experience for players. The smartphone also supports high-frame-rate modes for several video apps, which elevate the immersive video experience for consumers.

Powered by the Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 mobile platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the iQOO Z9 Turbo L features a 6,400mAh ultra-thin BlueCell battery with support for 80W fast charging. In terms of display, the device sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. With the adoption of Pixelworks' X5 Turbo visual processor featuring distributed rendering architecture, the smartphone is able to better allocate processing resources to deliver extended play time of high-frame-rate games, enriched picture quality of low-frame-rate games and a more immersive video experience.

Specific to the gaming experience, the smartphone supports both frame rate improvement and power-saving modes. For games with high native frame rate, the Pixelworks X5 Turbo visual processor reduces unnecessary power consumption by offloading intensive rendering from the GPU, contributing to extended play time while maintaining optimal visual quality. For games with a lower native frame rate, the X5 Turbo dynamically boosts displayed frame rate of games to match the higher refresh rate capabilities of the smartphone's display, enabling a smoother and more immersive experience at low power. Further enriching the visual enjoyment for mobile gaming , Pixelworks' solution enables the smartphone with a variety of gaming filter modes, including a set of seven general purpose filter modes—customized, low-light enhancement, snow blindness prevention, old retro, vivid, soft and bright —as well as dedicated filter modes tailored to match the original artistic style for specific mobile games. Users can select filters based on visual preference to maximize the immersiveness of their gaming experience.

With respect to video experience, the smartphone leverages the Pixelworks visual processor's content-adaptive motion processing to effectively reduce motion judder caused by the mismatch between contents' native frame rate and the refresh rate of the display. This ensures that even low-frame-rate video content is delivered with excellent and stable visual quality on high refresh rate displays. Currently, this feature supports video frame rate interpolation from 24fps/25fps/30fps up to 60fps, and is compatible with several popular video apps, including iQIYI, Tencent Video, Youku, and Bilibili.

"As a device with flagship performance targeting the mid-range market, the iQOO Z9 Turbo L consistently strives for excellence in both product strength and user experience," said Yaojing Yang, Senior Director of Gaming Experience Planning Center, iQOO. "We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Pixelworks in enhancing the visual performance and user experience. By integrating the Pixelworks X5 Turbo visual processor with a distributed rendering architecture, the smartphone is able to fully utilize its rendering capability to deliver smoother and more immersive gaming and video experiences. We look forward to extending this high-quality visual experience to a broader range of applications in the future, allowing more consumers to enjoy high-value and performance products that are competitively priced."

"Congratulations on the launch of the iQOO Z9 Turbo L smartphone! Earlier this year, we collaborated with iQOO on the iQOO Z9 Turbo, and we were impressed by iQOO's high standards of product quality and emphasis on delivering superior user experiences. The popularity of that model has validated iQOO's unique market insight," said Ting Xiong, co-GM and President of Sales and Marketing of Pixelworks China. "It's an honor to power the iQOO Z9 Turbo L with our content-oriented visual optimization solutions that enable a flagship-level gaming and video experience at an affordable price. We look forward to deepening our collaboration across future products and technology to bring consumers even more groundbreaking visual experiences."

