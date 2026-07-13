Platform A Curates Pale Blue Dot, 2247, Opening at Incheon International Airport

Public art exhibition reimagines the passenger journey as humanity's journey beyond Earth.

SEOUL and INCHEON, South Korea, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pale Blue Dot, 2247, a public art exhibition curated by Platform A, opens July 14 at Incheon International Airport Terminal 2 as part of the airport's public art initiative.

Installation view of Pale Blue Dot, 2247, a public art exhibition curated by Platform A, on view at Incheon International Airport Terminal 2 from July 14 to November 14, 2026, as part of Incheon International Airport's public art initiative.

Jointly organized by the Korea Arts Management Service (KAMS) and Incheon International Airport Corporation, the exhibition brings together four Korean artists through seven site-specific works imagining humanity's future beyond Earth. Through seven works of video, AI-based media art, installation and kinetic sculpture, artists Jung Uk Yang, Inhwa Yeom, Yoon Chung Han and Hyoheun Shin imagine what humanity might leave behind, carry with it and rediscover as life moves beyond Earth.

The exhibition begins with Voyager 1's 1990 image of Earth from six billion kilometers away, known as the "Pale Blue Dot," and then leaps forward to 2247, imagining a future in which humanity lives beyond Earth.

Across Terminal 2, the exhibition unfolds as a journey: passengers prepare to leave, look back at Earth, consider what humanity should carry into a new world, and finally confront how we might live together again in an unfamiliar place.

The journey begins in the Departure Hall. On a 77-meter LED screen, Inhwa Yeom's Solarsonic Band: In Transit follows an AI-generated virtual band moving through changing environments. Yoon Chung Han's The Great Arrival imagines a new ecosystem taking shape as humans and other living organisms migrate into space.

Inside Terminal 2's duty-free area, accessible only to departing and transit passengers, the journey turns back toward Earth. Han's Sea Unseen depicts a virtual future ocean covered in plastic, while Hyoheun Shin's Dilated Dream evokes the altered sense of time during a final day on Earth, just before departure.

Near Gate 232, the exhibition asks its next question: What will we carry with us? Yeom's Takeaway: Love, Peace, Hospitality combines an inflatable sculpture, lenticular works and media video to consider the human values we may need to carry into a new world.

The journey ends at the West Node Plaza, where Jung Uk Yang's kinetic sculpture A Little Closer Each Time brings the exhibition's narrative back to relationships and community. A monumental structure resembling a celestial body explores how different beings might reconnect and live together in an unfamiliar environment.

Admission is free. Some works are located in secure departures areas and are accessible only to departing and transit passengers.

Kim Chang Kyu, Chief Operation Officer at Incheon International Airport Corporation, said, "Through the distinctive perspectives of Korean artists, we hope this exhibition will offer passengers an unexpected encounter with art during their journey through Incheon Airport. We will continue to expand arts and cultural programming unique to Incheon Airport and further enhance the overall passenger experience."

Jiyoung Lee, Artistic Director of Pale Blue Dot, 2247 and CEO of Platform A, said, "We imagined Incheon Airport, Korea's gateway to the world, as a future 'Cosmic Transit Hub'—a place where travelers can briefly step outside the urgency of departure. We hope passengers will imagine an extraordinary journey into the future while also rediscovering the value of Earth and the warmth of those around them before they board their flights."

About Platform A

Platform A is a Seoul-based art business strategy consulting group operating across three core areas: art advisory and asset management, exhibition and brand curation, and art intelligence. Drawing on 25 years of art expertise and cross-industry experience, the firm develops strategies that connect artistic practice with spaces, brands, and audiences. To date, Platform A has completed more than 180 projects, delivered over 400 art market lectures, and worked with 195+ clients. Its core services include exhibition planning, corporate art marketing, art market research, professional education, and international cultural projects.

For more information, visit www.platformaforart.com.

Media Contact

Haeyoung Lee

Director

Platform A

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Platform A