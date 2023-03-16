Playground reveals to launch Friendify GPT Chatbot using ChatGPT-3 Open AI

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendify GPT, an intelligent interactive chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI), will be released by Playground. This is the first step in Playground's path to develop and bring AI technology closer to everyone in order to bridge the technological divide.

Friendify GPT is built on the most advanced AI technology platform available today, ChatGPT-3 Open AI technology, which supports multiple voices and languages and allows the chatbot to interact with users intelligently and flexibly. Friendify GPT, in particular, will be provided completely free of charge to users in remote areas. This can make AI technology more accessible to people all over the world.

This is just the first step in Playground's journey to bring 3D AI characters to mobile devices and create breakthrough products with the Metaverse platform and AI technology. Playground's goal is to accelerate AI development and launch the world's first AI phone. In order to create AI-integrated products, Playground continues to research and develop new technologies to optimize AI performance and provide great user experiences.

Playground is committed to creating cutting-edge products with AI technology integrated. They are continuously striving to improve and develop this technology, in order to provide the best possible experiences for users. Their ultimate goal is to create ground-breaking products that utilize the power of AI, which will improve the way we live and interact with technology.

Friendify GPT not only creates random conversations, but also helps students, researchers, and experts in the field better understand AI. Whether you're looking for guidance on advanced AI technologies or advanced coding techniques, Friendify GPT serves as a helpful guide that can augment your studies and assist you in your research. "Through Friendify GPT, we want to bring AI closer to everyone, and Playground is committed to bringing AI to an ever-increasing number of users," said Isaac, founder of Playground.

This AI chatbot feature offers significant benefits, particularly for self-employed individuals and small businesses. They can leverage this technology to serve their customers without investing in costly customer service channels, while still ensuring that their customers' needs are met quickly and conveniently. This not only helps to save time and costs, but also enhances the overall customer experience, driving higher customer satisfaction rates and repeat business. This technology marks an important milestone in the development of AI-powered chatbots, enabling seamless communication between businesses and consumers.

Playground is developing a platform to help anyone create AI chatbots and deploy them, enabling customers to directly connect with a business's storefront to place orders, make reservations, provide feedback, reviews, and ratings. At the same time, self-employed individuals can manage and allow AI to respond to customers on their behalf through an easy-to-use control panel. Businesses can leverage these AI chatbots to improve their customer experience, reduce wait times, and optimize the sales funnel. This will help them compete better in the sales market, especially when AI features are integrated. Playground is currently finalizing the platform, and it is expected to be launched later this year. The creation of this cutting-edge technology platform marks a significant milestone in the continued evolution of AI-powered services, providing a glimpse into the limitless possibilities that this technology presents to businesses of all sizes.

Friendify GPT is one of Playground's first advanced AI technologies, with the potential to open new doors and change the way we view the role of artificial intelligence. AI technology continues to develop and promises to play an extremely important role in people's daily lives in the near future. The emergence of new and innovative AI technologies, such as Friendify GPT, represent the next phase of AI evolution. These technologies promise to shift the way individuals and companies approach their daily activities, creating new opportunities and enabling them to achieve greater efficiency and productivity.

