Plotio Leverages 16 Years of Trusted Reputation to Help Investors Access Global Markets

Integrating Investor Education, Research, and Technology to Strengthen Diversified Investment Strategies

TAIPEI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Plotio approaches its 16th anniversary, the Group will use this milestone as an opportunity to continuously optimise its services and measures, consolidate the solid reputation it has built over the years, and further deepen its relationships with clients and partners. At the same time, marking this occasion, the Group reflects on its long-standing efforts to support investors through the promotion of financial education, market information analysis, and digital innovation, while looking forward to a future of sustainable development.

Over the years, Plotio has continuously integrated diverse product insights with financial technology to build a more comprehensive financial education ecosystem and digital experience. By enhancing investors' market awareness and risk management capabilities, the Group aims to foster more resilient financial thinking. Covering international market insights across precious metals, commodities, and CFDs, Plotio effectively combines research, technology, and educational resources to support investors and partners in exploring new opportunities in global markets and creating long-term value together.

Building Long-Term Value Through Education and Information Services

Plotio believes that sustainable value creation requires a long-term perspective rather than a focus on short-term outcomes. As such, the Group consistently advocates the principle of "understand first, invest later" in its investor education initiatives. Investors are encouraged to carefully assess a service provider's reputation, review market feedback and public sentiment, and prioritise providers that operate under recognised regulatory and certification standards before making investment decisions.

By promoting sound investment principles, risk awareness, and rational decision-making, Plotio aims to help investors approach market fluctuations with greater confidence and discipline.

Whether accessing market insights through the Plotio website or seeking assistance from customer support, investors can expect professional, timely, and informative services designed to support informed decision-making.

Enhancing Investor Education Through Innovation: Over 2,000 Seminars Annually

Driven by this commitment, Plotio continues to expand and enhance its investor education and knowledge-sharing initiatives. Through market research, live-streamed programmes, educational seminars, and training workshops, the Group supports investors at every stage of their financial journey.

Each year, Plotio hosts more than 2,000 seminars, serving over 400,000 beginner and experienced investors worldwide. Educational content covers a broad range of topics, including gold, silver, crude oil, and global stock index CFDs, alongside market analysis of precious metals, energy markets, and diversified portfolio strategies.

Through a structured learning approach that progresses from foundational concepts to advanced market insights, investors gain a deeper understanding of asset characteristics, market dynamics, and portfolio diversification principles, enabling them to make more informed investment decisions.

Professional Expertise and Technology Integration: Responding to Global Market Developments

Plotio actively listens to market needs and seeks to address investors' key challenges through continuous enhancement of its research and educational services. Supported by multidisciplinary financial and technology teams, the Group combines international perspectives with local market expertise to deliver valuable market intelligence and educational resources.

Its team of more than ten senior analysts and financial experts closely monitors key market developments, including gold price trends, silver market performance, the gold-to-silver ratio (XAUUSD/XAGUSD), crude oil movements, WTI crude oil trends, real-time international oil prices, geopolitical influences on energy markets, the outlook for the 2026 energy sector, and major stock indices such as the Nasdaq.

By providing timely market analysis and educational insights, Plotio helps investors develop a stronger understanding of market conditions and make more rational decisions based on knowledge and risk awareness.

The Group also offers multilingual financial education programmes delivered by experienced industry professionals, further strengthening its financial education ecosystem and meeting the learning needs of diverse markets and investor communities.

Upholding Integrity and Promoting Mutual Growth in Financial Markets

Plotio maintains high standards of ethical conduct and corporate governance while striving to build a fair, transparent, and professional financial services environment.

For Plotio, reputation is more than a brand asset—it is the foundation of trust and long-term sustainable growth. The Group believes that strong processes, robust standards, rational decision-making, and a disciplined approach to risk management are essential for enduring success.

The principle of "integrity and mutual success" extends beyond the Group itself to its relationships with investors and business partners. Through transparent processes, fair mechanisms, and practical collaboration, Plotio seeks to build lasting trust and contribute to the development of a more stable and sustainable financial marketplace.

Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development

Beyond its commitment to professional financial services, Plotio actively fulfils its corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments.

Through its foundation, the Group supports 500 students each month, helping to improve educational facilities and learning conditions while providing scholarships that promote educational development. In the areas of health and environmental sustainability, Plotio supports the Orbis children's eye health programme, promotes school-based health initiatives, and actively participates in ESG-related efforts by encouraging energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and sustainable finance practices.

These initiatives reflect the Group's ongoing commitment to strengthening the connection between business success and social impact.

Looking Ahead

Moving forward, Plotio will continue to focus on expanding financial knowledge and strengthening the value of its reputation as long-term strategic priorities. Guided by the principles of innovation, inclusivity, professionalism, integrity, and social responsibility, the Group aims to help investors better understand financial markets and navigate change with greater confidence.

At the same time, Plotio looks forward to working closely with partners to advance a more sustainable financial future, transforming years of professional expertise into meaningful industry impact and long-term shared value.

SOURCE Plotio