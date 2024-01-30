Plug and Play and aelf Announces Strategic Partnership to Drive Innovation in Blockchain Technology

SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the world's largest open-innovation platform, and aelf, a scalable high-performance blockchain, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at fostering innovation and accelerating the growth of the blockchain ecosystem.

The partnership will focus on the premise of leveraging the unique capabilities of both Plug and Play and aelf, creating a dynamic synergy that seeks to reshape the blockchain landscape. Plug and Play's extensive network of corporate partners will have the chance to collaborate with aelf's blockchain experts to explore new use cases and applications across various industries. This cross-industry collaboration will result in innovative solutions that address real-world challenges and drive efficiency.

As part of the partnership, Plug and Play and aelf will co-develop a series of Web 3.0 workshops tailored towards corporate and enterprise use cases across various industry verticals with the aim of positioning both entities as the thought leaders in driving blockchain and Web 3.0 innovation.

"In partnership with Plug and Play, we are excited to unlock opportunities for value creation in the blockchain space within their extensive network. By catalyzing the integration of blockchain solutions into real-world applications, this partnership complements aelf's mission to advance blockchain development and transform diverse industries, aligning with Plug and Play's commitment to fostering innovation across the globe," shares Linda Ang, Head of Strategy at aelf.

"This partnership is a game-changer integrating the strengths of Plug and Play's ecosystem with aelf's blockchain prowess, we are creating a collaborative force that will drive innovation, disrupt industries, and redefine the future of technology." said Jupe Tan, Managing Partner, Plug and Play APAC.

By combining the global reach of Plug and Play with aelf's advanced blockchain technology, the partnership aims to have a transformative impact on the global business landscape. The collaboration aims to facilitate corporates to transition from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 and to strengthen their presence and growth in the blockchain and corporate sectors.

About aelf

aelf, a high-performance Layer 1 featuring multi-sidechain technology for unlimited scalability. aelf blockchain is designed to power the development of Web3 and support its continuous advancement into the future. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, aelf is one of the pioneers of the mainchain-sidechain architecture concept. Incorporating key foundational components, including AEDPoS, aelf's variation of a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus protocol; parallel processing; peer-to-peer (P2P) network communication; cross-chain bridges, and a dynamic side chain indexing mechanism, aelf delivers a highly efficient, safe, and modular ecosystem with high throughput, scalability, and interoperability.

aelf facilitates the building, integrating, and deploying of smart contracts and decentralised apps (dApps) on its blockchain with its native C# software development kit (SDK) and SDKs in other languages, including Java, JS, Python, and Go. aelf's ecosystem also houses a range of dApps to support a flourishing blockchain network. aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and remains dedicated to driving the development of Web3 and the adoption of blockchain technology.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since its inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 50 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 80,000 startups and 550 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, and PayPal.

Find out more: www.plugandplayapac.com

SOURCE Plug and Play APAC