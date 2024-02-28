Plusgrade and Citilink Announce Partnership to Elevate Air Travel Experience and Boost Ancillary Revenue

Plusgrade and Citilink collaborate to enhance air travel with personalized experiences, focusing on maximizing ancillary revenue opportunities for the airline.

Citilink passengers will soon have the option to bid on upgrades, enhancing passenger choice and comfort in the Asia-Pacific region.

With this partnership, Plusgrade further solidifies its global leadership in ancillary revenue solutions, enhancing passenger experiences for airlines and travel companies worldwide.

MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plusgrade , a global leader powering ancillary revenue solutions for the travel industry, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Citilink , a leading Indonesian low-cost carrier. Unveiled today in Singapore at the Aviation Festival Asia , the collaboration aims to enhance the passenger experience, seamlessly integrating technology, passenger personalization, and ancillary revenue optimization.

Plusgrade logo

Citilink will soon launch the GreenUp program that allows passengers to bid on upgrades to exclusive Green Zone seats, setting a new standard in the Asia-Pacific region for enhanced choice and comfort. These upgrades give access to added benefits like front of cabin, priority deboarding, priority baggage space or priority access to the overhead compartment, extra legroom, and free mineral water. The collaboration reinforces Plusgrade's global standing as the preferred ancillary revenue partner for airlines, empowering them to maximize revenue streams and elevate customer satisfaction.

"Our partnership with Citilink reflects the global travel industry's collective push towards elevating the passenger travel experience," said Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade. "Plusgrade is proud to be leading the way, crafting customizable solutions at the intersection of technology and passenger-centricity."

In the ever-evolving landscape of the travel industry, where passenger preferences and ancillary revenue strategies play pivotal roles, Citilink's collaboration with Plusgrade as its technology partner underscores a commitment to innovation and meeting the dynamic needs of today's travelers. The enhanced upgrade program reflects a broader industry trend towards enhancing passenger comfort and experience and maximizing revenue streams.

"We are thrilled to partner with Plusgrade and deliver the innovative "GreenUp" upgrade program for our passengers that allows them to tailor their travel experience," said Mr. Ichwan Agus, Chief Commercial Officer, Citilink. "By leveraging Plusgrade's advanced technology and extensive experience in ancillary services, we are confident that our passengers will enjoy the added flexibility and comfort this program will bring to their journey."

Citilink, a Skytrax four-star-rated airline, operates a robust fleet of 50 aircraft, connecting Indonesia domestically and internationally to Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Timor Leste. Renowned for excellence, Citilink solidifies its premier status in the Asia-Pacific region.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards a future where air travel seamlessly blends technology, personalization, and passenger-centric solutions, ensuring an unparalleled travel experience.

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 250 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world. For more information, visit Plusgrade.com .

About Citilink

Citilink is a subsidiary of Garuda Indonesia Group, serving flights with the system of connecting cities.

As proof of its success and ongoing commitment to improving customer service, Citilink received several awards such as Top IT Implementation Airlines Sector from the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (2017), the Transportation Safety Management Award from the Ministry of Transportation (2017), a four-star accreditation from world aviation industry rating agency, Skytrax for two consecutive years from 2018, TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Award for three consecutive years from 2018, the 4-Star Low-Cost Airline predicate from Airline Passenger Experience (APEX) for the third time, the 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating predicate from Skytrax (2021), as well as various other prestigious awards.

For more information about Citilink, please visit www.citilink.co.id, Facebook FanPage Citilink, Twitter @citilink and Instagram @citilink.

