PLX Asia Summit Introduces Southeast Asia's First Unified Private Label Platform

Industry Leadership Summit at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 marks the first step toward the full-scale PLX Asia trade event in 2027

BANGKOK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PLX Asia, Southeast Asia's first unified B2B platform dedicated to private label and contract manufacturing, was introduced today through the Industry Leadership Summit, marking the first step toward its full-scale trade event in 2027. Designed to connect retailers, manufacturers, and solution providers, PLX Asia addresses a critical gap in the region's retail and manufacturing landscape through a focused, business-driven ecosystem that supports innovation, sourcing efficiency, and sustainable growth across Southeast Asia's private label value chain.

From left to right: Mr. Phusit Sasitaranondha, Executive Advisor, Koelnmesse Thailand / Expolink Global Network Ltd; Khun Viboon Supakarnpongkul, Vice Chairman, The Thai Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director & Regional President, Asia Pacific, Koelnmesse Pte Ltd; Khun Surinthorn Sunthornsanan, Deputy Director-General, Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce; Mr. Gerald Böse, CEO, Koelnmesse GmbH; Dr. Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman, The Thai Chamber of Commerce; Khun Kitsana Vacherkrits, Vice Chairman, The Thai Chamber of Commerce; and Khun Chainit Chansataporn, Vice Chairman, The Thai Chamber of Commerce.

Led by the Organisers and Official Partners — the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and Koelnmesse — PLX Asia was introduced to the industry as a concept through the Industry Leadership Summit held during THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 on 29 May 2026, ahead of its full-scale trade event in 2027.

Addressing a Critical Gap in Southeast Asia's Retail and Manufacturing Landscape

Private label has become a major growth driver in mature retail markets across China, Europe, and North America, where retailers increasingly leverage private brands to strengthen margins, accelerate innovation, and respond more effectively to evolving consumer demands.

In Southeast Asia, the private label market is entering a pivotal growth phase, underpinned by the region's strong Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) capabilities, expanding modern retail infrastructure, and a rapidly growing, value-conscious middle class, creating significant headroom for private label expansion across the region.

"PLX Asia responds to a structural shift in global retail," said Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director and Regional President, APAC, Koelnmesse Pte Ltd. "Private label has moved from a value alternative to a core growth driver for retailers worldwide. Southeast Asia is now reaching that inflection point, but the ecosystem is still fragmented. PLX Asia is being developed to bring focus to the market by connecting retailers and manufacturers, accelerating capability building, and supporting the next phase of private label growth in the region."

PLX Asia is envisioned as a dedicated, regionally relevant platform that brings together retailers, manufacturers, and solution providers in one focused ecosystem. By doing so, the platform aims to reduce sourcing fragmentation, improve speed-to-market, and enable more strategic collaboration across the private label value chain. The introduction of PLX Asia marks an important step in advancing Thailand's role as a regional trade and sourcing hub.

"Thailand's competitive advantage in the Private Label industry extends beyond cost efficiency or production capacity; it lies in the trust and readiness of Thai manufacturers to respond to global market demands in an end-to-end manner, particularly in OEM and ODM production," said Dr. Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC). "Thai manufacturers integrate product development, design, and manufacturing in compliance with internationally recognised standards, in line with global consumer demand for value for money, quality, safety, and sustainability. Private Label therefore plays a key role in enhancing retailers' competitiveness while enabling Thai manufacturers to strengthen their position in the global value chain."

Nowadays, many Thai entrepreneurs demonstrate strong capabilities in high-growth sectors such as food, healthcare, and health-related products, as well as jewellery and fashion. Combined with flexible manufacturing and specialised expertise, Thailand is well positioned to further develop as a hub for Private Label manufacturing and value creation. In this regard, PLX Asia serves as a key platform connecting Thai manufacturers with international retailers not only to create short-term trade opportunities, but also to foster long-term partnerships that support the sustainable growth of Thailand's economy.

A Dedicated Platform for Private Label Growth

PLX Asia is being introduced as a dedicated platform for private label and contract manufacturing across food and non-food categories, reflecting the broader opportunity for retailers and manufacturers in Southeast Asia. From food and beverage to beauty and personal care, household products, pet care, packaging, branding, and product development, the platform is designed to support private label growth beyond a single category or sector.

Rather than following a traditional exhibition model, PLX Asia is being developed as a curated, outcomes-driven platform that prioritises meaningful business engagement over scale and quantity. This approach reflects the specific needs of private label stakeholders, where efficiency, trust, category expertise, and long-term partnerships are often more critical than conventional trade show visibility.

Industry Leadership Summit at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026

The PLX Asia kick-off event, the Industry Leadership Summit, held during THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 on 29 May 2026, served as the platform concept's formal industry introduction. Designed as a high-level, closed-door content and networking programme, the Summit convened more than 200 senior decision-makers from retail, manufacturing, product development, packaging, and investment communities across Southeast Asia and beyond to explore the evolving opportunities shaping the region's private label landscape.

The event was supported by industry associations, including the Thailand Retailer Association, with Daymon participating as the Official Knowledge Partner.

"In Southeast Asia, Private Brand is no longer just a shelf tactic – it is becoming a boardroom growth agenda, won through flawless execution at the shelf. It is about more than price: it is about growth, differentiation, margin, and shopper relevance. The retailers who act now, and execute well, will shape the next chapter of modern retail in the region." said Nuno Afonso, President of Daymon International.

Early participants for the full-scale PLX Asia trade event in 2027 were also presented during the Industry Leadership Summit, offering the industry a first look at the ecosystem taking shape around the platform. Designed as a thought leadership and relationship-building forum, the Summit established the foundation for deeper engagement and participation in the years ahead.

Building Towards the Full-Scale PLX Asia Trade Event in 2027

Following this first official industry introduction, PLX Asia will continue to evolve as a dedicated platform, expanding exhibitor segmentation, strengthening its regional manufacturer database, and deepening engagement with retailers and industry stakeholders across Southeast Asia.

PLX Asia's inaugural full-scale trade exhibition is planned for 2027 as a standalone show covering private label and contract manufacturing across food and non-food categories, including areas such as food & beverage, beauty and personal care, and household products. The long-term ambition is to establish the platform as the region's leading hub for private label innovation, sourcing, and collaboration.

By connecting Southeast Asia's competitive manufacturing base with the evolving needs of regional and international retailers, PLX Asia aims to play a central role in shaping the future of private label growth across the region.

About PLX Asia

PLX Asia is Southeast Asia's first B2B platform dedicated exclusively to private label and contract manufacturing. Led by the Organisers and Official Partners — the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and Koelnmesse — the platform connects retailers, manufacturers, and solution providers across the region to drive innovation, sourcing efficiency, and sustainable growth within the private label ecosystem.

Designed specifically for Southeast Asia's retail and manufacturing landscape, PLX Asia addresses long-standing gaps in private label sourcing through a focused, business-driven engagement model. By prioritising curated interactions, knowledge-led programmes, and commercially relevant outcomes over traditional exhibition scale, the platform enables retailers to identify trusted partners and supports manufacturers in expanding their regional and international market access.

Organisers and Official Partners

Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand

The Department of International Trade Promotion is committed to providing excellent service to Thai entrepreneurs in international business, including trade facilities, cost reduction, value creation of goods and services, providing consultation for overseas market access and maintenance, as well as close cooperation with the private sector to promote Thailand as a major gateway of Asia. http://www.ditp.go.th/

Thai Chamber of Commerce

The Thai Chamber of Commerce represents the Thai private sector to facilitate business and trade as well as to serve as the central coordinating agency between the government and private sector, and also helps to promote trade, business and economic cooperation including, build relationships between Thai and partner countries at the bilateral and multilateral level as well as plays a proactive role in representing the interests of the local Thai business community.

https://www.thaichamber.org/

Koelnmesse Asia Pacific – Global Competence in Food and FoodTec

Koelnmesse is an international leader in organising food fairs and events regarding food and beverage processing. Trade fairs such as the ANUGA, ISM and ANUGA FoodTec are established world leaders. Koelnmesse not only organises food and food technology trade fairs in Cologne, Germany but also in further growth markets around the globe, for example, in Brazil, China, Colombia, India, Italy, Japan, Thailand, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, which have different focuses and contents. These global activities enable us to offer our customers a network of events, which in turn grant access to different markets and thus create a basis for sustainable and stable international business. Further information is available at: https://www.koelnmesse.com/current-dates/all-trade-fairs/

SOURCE PLX Asia