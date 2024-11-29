Points exchange promotes the joint construction of village network, electricity benefits the people and helps rural revitalization

SHAWAN, China, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 29, the electricity convenience service point in Erdaohezi Village, Daquan Township, Shawan City, Xinjiang was very lively, and the villagers were actively participating in the points exchange activities. Li Zhichen, a villager, shared excitedly, "I found and reported a potential failure of a power facility to the power supply company and got 100 points. Today, I exchanged these points for daily necessities. It's great!"

The points exchange activity launched by the State grid Shawan power supply company is an important measure to promote the "joint construction of the village network". Villagers can obtain corresponding points and exchange these points for practical daily necessities by participating in the promotion of energy-saving electrical equipment, the publicity of laws and regulations on the protection of power facilities, and the promotion and use of the "online national network" APP. This practice has greatly stimulated the enthusiasm of the villagers to participate.

State grid Shawan power supply company is committed to building a "village network joint construction" power convenient service system, innovating service models, and enriching service connotations. Many villagers took the initiative to join the power facility protection volunteer team, regularly patrol the surrounding power lines, find and report safety hazards in time, and at the same time publicize the common sense of off-peak electricity use and safe electricity use to other farmers. This not only ensures the safety of electricity consumption in agricultural production, but also improves the safe operation of the power grid.

Since this year, 68,970 villagers in Shawan City have participated in the points exchange activity, and more than 1,380 items have been distributed. This activity not only benefits the villagers, but also increases their enthusiasm to participate in public affairs, which helps to better solve the problems of village governance and electricity services, and promotes the construction of a livable, workable and beautiful countryside.

In addition, the State grid Shawan power supply company also regularly organizes practical activities. Through the establishment of demonstration posts for party members and the "Power Open Day", the power grid manager answers customers' electricity consultation on the spot and accepts electricity business, further opening up the "last meter" of rural power supply services.

SOURCE State grid Shawan power supply company