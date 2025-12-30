PolicyStreet Offers Uncapped 10% Car Insurance Savings with '10+10' Promo

The '10+10' Promo combines a 10% discount on car insurance and an additional RM10 at checkout, with FREE road tax available towards the end of each month.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PolicyStreet is rolling out its largest car insurance promotion to date with the launch of its '10+10' Promo, offering an uncapped 10% discount on car insurance premiums alongside an additional RM10 discount. Complemented by their free road tax offering, the campaign is designed to help Malaysians compare insurers and choose coverage that delivers the greatest value, best suited for their lifestyle.

"Running from 2 January until the end of April, the '10+10' Promo is structured around how Malaysians spend at different points of the month, as financial priorities and cashflow needs are not the same for everyone. Our goal is to make car insurance more accessible by offering meaningful savings and flexible options that cater to Malaysians across different financial situations," said Yen Ming Lee, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of PolicyStreet.

From the 1st to the 24th of each month, Malaysians can enjoy a 10% discount on their car insurance base premium after Non-Claim Discount (NCD), along with an additional RM10 discount provided by PolicyStreet, which will be reflected at the checkout page. The promotion is available daily during two dedicated sale windows, from 10 am to 11 am and 10 pm to 11 pm. For Malaysian drivers with base premiums of RM1,000 and above after NCD, the uncapped 10% discount translates into at least RM100 in savings.

From the 25th until the last day of the month, the campaign shifts focus to affordability, offering free road tax capped at RM90. Malaysians can pair this promotion with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options such as Atome, SPay Later, or Grab PayLater, helping to manage upfront costs while maintaining essential coverage.

As with PolicyStreet's previous sales campaigns, customers can request a quotation via car.policystreet.com and complete payment during the designated sales windows to enjoy the promotion, no promo codes needed. Quotation links remain valid for up to two weeks, allowing customers sufficient time to review their options before proceeding with payment.

By running the campaign across the entire first quarter, PolicyStreet aims to give Malaysians the time and flexibility to plan, compare policies across insurers, and make informed decisions, rather than rushing into renewals out of necessity.

Beyond discounts, PolicyStreet continues to offer Malaysians a seamless digital experience, enabling them to compare car insurance policies across insurers, renew road tax, and explore flexible payment options, all in one place.

As Malaysians look to stay on track with their financial goals in 2026, PolicyStreet's '10+10' Promo reinforces a simple idea: meaningful savings should not come at the expense of choice. By combining smarter comparisons with meaningful discounts and flexible payment options, Malaysians can make more informed car insurance decisions as they start the year.

For more information on the '10+10' Promo, visit https://policystreet.com.my/tnc .

About PolicyStreet

PolicyStreet is a regional full-stack insurance technology (insurtech) group of companies providing cutting-edge digital insurance solutions to businesses and consumers in Southeast Asia and Australia.

PolicyStreet works directly with over 40 life, general insurers and Takaful providers globally to offer a comprehensive range of products and services, which includes but is not limited to embedded insurance, customised employee benefits, financial advisory and aggregation of insurance, as well as the development of digital solutions to make insurance purposeful and simple for businesses and consumers.

As a licensed Reinsurer, General Insurer and Takaful Operator by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), an approved Financial Adviser and Islamic Financial Adviser by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), and a licensee of the Australian Financial Services License by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), PolicyStreet is able to underwrite, customise policies, and provide unbiased advice to its clients and partners worldwide.

PolicyStreet is backed by the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and serves over 10 million customers with over US$ 10 billion in sum insured. In 2024, PolicyStreet was recognised as "Fintech of the Year" at The Asset's Triple A Digital Awards and was the winner of the Fintech Excellence Award for Financial Inclusion at the Singapore Fintech Festival, endorsed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The company was also ranked as the second-highest Malaysian company in the "High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific 2024" list by Statista and The Financial Times.

