Polus Capital Management Secures ADIA Commitment for Special Situations Strategy

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polus Capital Management ("Polus"), a leading investment management firm specialising in alternative credit strategies, today announces that it has secured a capital commitment for its Special Situations strategy from a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). Following the commitment, Polus' Special Situations strategy has approximately $5 billion of assets under management[i].

Polus' Special Situations strategy focuses primarily on secondary investments in bonds and loans as part of opportunistic, stressed or distressed situations arising from idiosyncratic or cyclically driven dislocations to corporate enterprise values or hard asset values. Polus' Special Situations team has been working together for over ten years, during which time it has developed a differentiated and proven track record.

ADIA's investment is a strong endorsement of the high quality and attractive characteristics of Polus' Special Situations strategy and further adds to Polus' predominantly institutional investor base which includes pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds and family offices.

Nicholas Chalmers, Chief Executive Officer of Polus Capital Management, said, "ADIA's capital commitment reflects the growing strength and success of Polus' diversified alternative credit platform. We look forward to the ongoing development of our business while continuing to prioritise the delivery of compelling risk-adjusted returns as we navigate opportunities in credit markets throughout the cycle."

Robert Dafforn, Chief Investment Officer of Opportunistic Credit at Polus Capital Management, said, "We are delighted to welcome ADIA's subsidiary as an investor and are increasingly excited about the opportunity set for our Special Situations strategy. We believe the coming years will prove especially favourable for our differentiated investment approach and rewarding for our investors."

Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA, said, "Polus is one of the leading alternative credit managers in Europe with a large, experienced team, a differentiated strategy and a strong track record. We look forward to capitalising on a growing market opportunity through our capital commitment in Polus, which has built deep expertise in providing bespoke, innovative solutions in a range of situations."

About Polus Capital Management

Polus Capital Management ("Polus") is an investment management firm specialising in alternative credit strategies. Following the commitment, Polus has approximately $11 billion in assets under management[ii] and invests across the capital structure and liquidity spectrum, focusing on three complementary strategies: Leveraged Credit, Special Situations and Structured Credit. Polus has offices in London and New York.

For more information: www.poluscapital.com

About Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Established in 1976, ADIA is a globally diversified investment institution that prudently invests funds on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi through a strategy focused on long-term value creation.

For more information: www.adia.ae

[i] AUM refers to assets under management and advice and includes committed but uncalled capital across various vehicles. AUM figures as at 18 Sep 2024 and are subject to rounding and FX fluctuations.

[ii] AUM refers to assets under management and advice and includes CLO vehicles managed by Cairn Loan Investments LLP ("CLI I") and Cairn Loan Investments II LLP ("CLI II"). CLI I and CLI II are not affiliates of each other nor of Polus, but Polus established them and provides them with seconded portfolio managers and support services. AUM includes committed but uncalled capital across various vehicles. AUM figures as at 18 Sep 2024 and are subject to rounding and FX fluctuations.

