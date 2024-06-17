POLYSHINE SOLAR will be presenting at Intersolar Europe

SHANGHAI, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersolar Europe, as one of the largest and most influential exhibitions in the global photovoltaic industry, will be held in Munich, Germany from June 19th to 21st, 2024. POLYSHINE SOLAR will showcase a variety of high power lightweight solar modules and share leading industry technologies. We invite you to join our photovoltaic technology meeting at booth A2 119.

Highlights of POLYSHINE SOLAR booth:

1. Core product display

The JY series lightweight modules will debut in a lighter and softer image, leading the industry's development and progress with technological innovation.

2. Main products display

POLYSHINE SOLAR will showcase exquisite and compact balcony photovoltaic products on site, especially suitable for family balconies, composing a new chapter of green energy and benefiting a new future for human society.

3. Abundant small gifts

Exciting gifts are free to give, allowing you to experience the charm of lightweight and flexible modules technology while also returning home with happy memories!

We sincerely invite friends from all over the world to visit the Intersolar Europe POLYSHINE SOLAR booth, experience the infinite charm of technological innovation, and explore the infinite possibilities of photovoltaic applications together!

SOURCE POLYSHINE SOLAR