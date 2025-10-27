Polytama Propindo and Milliken Collaborate to Introduce Indonesia's First UL-Validated Polypropylene Resin

Masplene® MAS9475 grade, enhanced with Hyperform® HPN technology,

delivers verified energy savings for thinwall injection molding applications

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Polytama Propindo (Polytama), a leading Indonesian polypropylene producer, and diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company announce the launch of Indonesia's first UL-validated polypropylene resin specifically in Thin Wall Injection Molding (TWIM) grade, Masplene® MAS9475. By carrying the UL Environmental Claim Validation (ECV) label, Masplene® MAS9475 leverages Milliken Hyperform® HPN technology to deliver tangible energy savings at the converters of 5% to 8% when used in the production of thinwall injection molded containers, bowls, lids, and similar polypropylene applications. Additional benefits include improved processability, enhanced impact strength and reduced warpage.

"Polytama's current priority is to ensure that every product not only performs exceptionally but also provides added value to customers—particularly in energy efficiency and sustainability," said Ferry Tanumihardja, Director of PT Polytama Propindo. "Polytama continues to deliver relevant solutions for the industry by adopting the latest technologies, allowing our products to achieve higher quality and processing efficiency."

Masplene® MAS9475 is ideal for applications such as food containers and housewares, where clarity, gloss, and mechanical performance are essential. The resin complies with major food safety and packaging regulations and Halal certification standards, supporting safe use in food contact applications.

"Quality and innovation are inseparable in Polytama's journey as a leading polypropylene resin producer in Indonesia," said Ferry. "Improving product quality is not merely about physical performance, but also about helping customers reduce operational costs, conserve energy, and support the transition toward improved industry practices."

The UL ECV is a third-party testing program provided by UL Solutions, a global leader in applied sciences. A UL ECV label affirms that a product's claims have been independently verified by UL, which can help increase consumer confidence and overall brand credibility. Brand owners using PP resins enhanced with Milliken Hyperform® HPN technology can display a UL ECV label on their injection-molded parts.

"Milliken is proud to collaborate with Polytama to bring Masplene® MAS9475 to the Indonesian market," said Daniel Tanzil, country manager for Milliken's plastic additives business. "This launch demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help customers achieve greater efficiency, product quality, and confidence in their manufacturing processes."

To learn more about Polytama polypropylene grades, visit https://polytama.co.id/. To explore Milliken plastic additive portfolio, visit www.milliken.com.

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

About Polytama

PT Polytama Propindo ("Polytama") is one of Indonesia's leading producers of polypropylene (PP) resin, operating under the brand name Masplene®. Founded in 1993 and commencing commercial production in 1995 at its Indramayu, West Java Plant site, Polytama plays a key role in Indonesia's upstream petrochemical industry, helping reduce import reliance and drive downstream manufacturing growth. Polytama utilizes the world-class Spheripol process technology licensed from LyondellBasell to deliver high-quality polypropylene products that meet diverse customer requirements across packaging, automotive, and other sectors.

