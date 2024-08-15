PolyU strengthens global partnerships with landmark MoUs in Southeast Asia

HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prof. Ben YOUNG, Vice President (Student and Global Affairs) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) embarked on a trip to Indonesia to connect with its global partners and sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on behalf of the University with three educational institutions in Indonesia: Canisius College, SMA Santa Ursula and Jubilee School, as part of its ongoing efforts to forge robust partnerships. This milestone trip underscores PolyU's steadfast commitment to strengthening deeper connections in Southeast Asia and to empowering young talents on the global stage.

During the trip, Prof. Young led academics from the Faculty of Business, Faculty of Engineering and Faculty of Science, as well as an Indonesian PolyU student ambassador, in promoting the University to school principals, counsellors and students from diverse backgrounds. They met with local high schools, presented updates about PolyU, introduced dual-degree and new undergraduate programmes, and shared various support services and opportunities available to students, while the student ambassador shared her inspirational learning experiences at PolyU.

Prof. Young said, "PolyU is committed to building an international learning environment, attracting students from all around the world to study and work in Hong Kong, thereby contributing to the City's development as an international hub for post-secondary education. We are glad to announce the expansion of our strong networks in Southeast Asia and look forward to further engagement with a broader spectrum of institutions."

Recently, Prof. Young signed an MoU on behalf of PolyU with an educational institution in Laos, marking the first educational collaboration between Hong Kong and Laos. In addition, he exchanged MoUs on behalf of PolyU with an educational institution in Vietnam and Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City. Both these events were witnessed by Mr John LEE Ka-chiu, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. PolyU's recent engagement in Southeast Asia marks a significant step forward for all involved in promoting institutional collaboration and in enhancing university education worldwide.

