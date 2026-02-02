XI'AN, China, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A News Report form Shaanxi International Communication Center:

Recently, filmmakers, writers, and personal content creators from Hong Kong and Taiwan visited Huyi District of Xi'an City, known as "China's Premier Hub of Painting Art", to learn about the history and production process of Huxian Farmer Paintings.

Speed Speed

Huxian Farmer Paintings originated in the 1950s. They are a unique type of painting derived from folk arts such as paper-cutting and embroidery.

It has gained global fame for its artistic characteristics of "exaggerated shapes, intense colors, and profound implications".

During the visit, the group took the pomegranate (Xi'an's city flower) and the azalea (Taipei's city flower) as their creative themes and jointly created a themed painting titled "Pomegranate Flowers Meet Azaleas".

They depicted the iconic landscapes of Shaanxi and Taiwan on the same scroll, vividly outlining a beautiful vision where people across the Taiwan Strait are heart-linked and hand-in-hand, jointly creating a shared future.

SOURCE Shaanxi International Communication Center