Pony.ai and Chenqi Mobility Launch Joint Robotaxi Fleet with Initial Delivery of Over 100 Gen-7 Vehicles

GUANGZHOU, China, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pony.ai, a global leader in achieving large-scale mass production and commercialization of autonomous driving technology, today announced the delivery of an initial batch of more than 100 seventh-generation ("Gen-7") Robotaxis to Guangzhou Chenqi Mobility Technology, a leading ride-hailing and Robotaxi operations platform in China.

The vehicles, based on the GAC AION V model, will join Chenqi's ride-hailing platform OnTime Mobility and begin commercial operations soon. At the same time, Pony.ai and Chenqi Mobility signed an upgraded strategic cooperation agreement in Guangzhou to jointly build a Robotaxi fleet and expand geographic coverage beyond current operations, marking a new phase in their long-standing partnership.

Under the upgraded collaboration framework, Pony.ai will focus on the research, development, and continued iteration of its core autonomous driving technology, the "Virtual Driver." Through a technology licensing model, Pony.ai will generate recurring revenue by providing its autonomous driving system to fleet partners. Chenqi Mobility will be responsible for fleet asset ownership, safety assurance, vehicle dispatching, and platform operations. By combining Pony.ai's technological leadership with Chenqi's mobility platform expertise, the two companies aim to foster a replicable, scalable commercialization model where both partners generate sustainable returns from fleet operations.

Pony.ai's Gen-7 Robotaxi platform represents one of the most advanced autonomous driving solutions in the industry, delivering improvements across safety, cost efficiency, and passenger experience. Built entirely with automotive-grade components, the vehicle is designed for a lifespan of up to 600,000 kilometers, while the cost of the autonomous driving kit has been reduced by 70% compared with the previous generation.

The Gen-7 Robotaxi also introduces a range of passenger-focused enhancements, including Bluetooth unlocking, in-vehicle voice interaction, online music, and pre-trip climate control. Improved acceleration and braking control help ensure smoother rides and reduce motion discomfort, further enhancing passenger comfort.

Pony.ai has already achieved positive unit economics with Gen-7 Robotaxis in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, two of China's largest tier-1 cities, demonstrating strong commercial viability as the industry moves toward large-scale deployment.

Pony.ai and Chenqi Mobility have built a strong collaborative foundation over the past several years. Since 2022, the two companies have jointly operated Robotaxi services in Guangzhou, accumulating extensive real-world operational experience. The upgraded partnership underscores both companies' long-term commitment to advancing autonomous mobility and reflects the growing momentum behind Pony.ai's Gen-7 autonomous driving system.

As a growing number of fleet and mobility partners deepen their collaboration with Pony.ai, the Company is accelerating the mass production and large-scale commercial deployment of Gen-7 Robotaxis, keeping it firmly on track to exceed its 3,000 Robotaxi vehicle target by the end of 2026.

SOURCE Pony.ai