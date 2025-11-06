Pony.ai Lists on HKEX, Ushering in a New Era of Scaled Commercialization in Autonomous Driving

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pony.ai (2026. HK) today officially listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In its Hong Kong IPO, the company has fully exercised the offer size adjustment option, issuing approximately 48.25 million shares. Should the underwriters fully exercise the over-allotment option, total proceeds are expected to reach HK$7.7 billion — making it the world's largest IPO in the autonomous driving sector in 2025, as well as the largest fundraising among Hong Kong's new share offerings in the AI industry this year.

Following its successful NASDAQ listing in November 2024 under the ticker "PONY," today's Hong Kong listing marks the company's establishment of a dual-primary listing structure across the U.S. and Hong Kong capital markets.

At this milestone moment, Dr. James Peng, Founder and CEO of Pony.ai, stated:"After nearly nine years of relentless innovation and exploration, Pony.ai stands on the brink of large-scale commercialization in autonomous driving. Years of technological advancement, real-world deployment, and ecosystem building are now coming to a moment of fruition. Our Hong Kong listing represents not only a critical step in our capital strategy but also a significant milestone in connecting with global markets and resources. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has walked this journey with us."

Tiancheng Lou, Founder and CTO of Pony.ai, added: "The ringing of the gong at HKEX today marks our pivotal leap from technological exploration to full-scale autonomous commercial operations. What we've built is not merely an autonomous driving system, but a new, scalable paradigm for mobility services. This listing is the starting point of a new chapter — a revolution in efficiency and safety that will redefine the way people move."

Founded in 2016, Pony.ai is dedicated to delivering autonomous driving technologies and solutions for the global mobility and logistics markets. As an industry leader in large-scale commercialization of autonomous driving mobility, Pony.ai is the only company with fully driverless Level 4 commercial robotaxi service permits in all four of China's Tier-one cities—Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. To date, Pony.ai has accumulated more than 55 million kilometers of autonomous driving mileage across diverse geographies.

In April 2025, Pony.ai unveiled three Gen-7 Robotaxi models jointly developed with Toyota, BAIC, and GAC, marking a major leap in cost efficiency. The bill-of-materials (BOM) cost of the Gen-7 autonomous driving system dropped by more than 70% compared with the previous generation — with the computing unit cost down by 80%, and the solid-state LiDAR cost reduced by 68%, laying a solid foundation for large-scale production and commercial deployment.

Pony.ai is also actively expanding its global footprint, seeking growth opportunities across key international markets in Europe, East Asia, and the Middle East. By partnering with local governments, industry leaders, and technology innovators, the company is building a strong, localized ecosystem to advance the development, deployment, and commercialization of Level 4 autonomous driving technologies.

The company's dual-primary listing marks the beginning of a new chapter for Pony.ai. This milestone not only represents a pivotal step in its capital strategy, but also reaffirms its commitment to long-term development. Leveraging its leading technological capabilities and extensive experience in fully driverless operations, Pony.ai is accelerating the large-scale commercialization of autonomous driving and paving a clear, sustainable path to profitability for the entire industry.

SOURCE Pony.ai