Pooja Bansal Joins NopalCyber Client Solutions Team

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NopalCyber, a leading global provider of Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) and Attack Surface Management solutions, today announced that Pooja Bansal joined the company as Senior Director of Client Solutions. In this role, she will partner closely with clients to design, plan, and implement cybersecurity programs tailored to their risk profile, compliance needs, and business strategy.

Pooja brings 17+ years of cybersecurity experience, having held key roles at global technology and consulting firms, including PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Most recently, she led fraud investigations, internal audits, and information security initiatives for a global technology company, strengthening its security posture across multiple business units.

"We are thrilled to welcome someone with Pooja's talent and background to the NopalCyber team," said Varun Ira, CEO. "Her track record in designing cybersecurity solutions and implementing complex security programs will be invaluable to our clients."

Outside of work, Pooja enjoys exploring new places, trekking outdoors, and carving out time for quiet reflection. "I am very excited to work with NopalCyber's impressive team and contribute to their extraordinary client-driven story of success," she said.

About NopalCyber

NopalCyber, LLC makes cybersecurity manageable, affordable, and reliable. The company's Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR), Attack Surface Management (ASM), Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), and advisory services strengthen both offensive and defensive cybersecurity postures. Powered by AI-driven intelligence across its Nopal360° platform, NopalGo application, and proprietary Cyber Intelligence Quotient (CIQ), NopalCyber enables clients to quantify, track, and visualize their security posture in real time. Its offensive and defensive services, combined with deep external threat analysis, are tailored to the unique needs of each client. The company democratizes cybersecurity by making enterprise-grade security accessible to organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit nopalcyber.com.

SOURCE NopalCyber