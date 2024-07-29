Portia & Scarlett Celebrates 10 Years

Dazzling pageant and formalwear house Portia & Scarlett celebrates a decade of design in July 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn. and SYDNEY, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, renowned Australia-based pageant and formalwear brand Portia & Scarlett, which was recently acquired by bridal and formalwear designer Allure Bridals, marks a decade of excellence in the fashion industry. After a small-scale initial launch in 2014, Portia & Scarlett has since vastly expanded its presence within the U.S. and Australia, with products sold in over 1,000 stores across 15 countries worldwide.

Founder Vicki Vlahos nurtured lifelong dreams of being a fashion designer, opening The Doll House, a boutique in Sydney, Australia in 2010. Vlahos's retail location evolved Australian formalwear fashion by providing customers access to U.S.-based designers. Recognizing a demand for distinctive, high-quality dresses, Vlahos launched Portia & Scarlett in 2014 to cater specifically to young women seeking standout pieces for special occasions. The brand rapidly grew in popularity, particularly within the pageant community.

Portia & Scarlett offers red carpet-worthy gowns and cocktail dresses expertly crafted and inspired by luxurious sophistication. The brand isn't afraid to make a sartorial statement and is celebrated for its daring cuts and luxurious fabrics — empowering its customers to express themselves boldly through fashion. In celebration of Portia & Scarlett's 10th anniversary, the brand is hosting a party in Atlanta with retailers, influencers and media. Follow along on @portiaandscarlett for a preview of the new 2025 collections, which will be available later this year.

"I am so thrilled and grateful for 10 years with our invaluable Portia & Scarlett team," said founder Vicki Vlahos. "And I know this is just the beginning. We all eagerly anticipate flourishing and expanding within the Allure Bridals collection of brands. The next decade looks even brighter and more exciting!"

ABOUT ALLURE BRIDALS

Allure Bridals, the award-winning bridal and formalwear industry powerhouse, boasts more than two decades of standout bridal and formalwear design. The recent acquisition of Australia-based pageant and formalwear house Portia & Scarlett bolsters the brand's portfolio, which also features designer collaborations including the popular Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection and the highly-anticipated 2023 debut Bridgerton Wedding Collection. Allure continues to innovate its flagship bridal collections, bridesmaid dresses, and cutting-edge suiting, all of which highlight the company's unwavering focus on sizing inclusivity and proprietary textiles. Renowned for exceptional artisanship, attention to detail, and innovative design, the Allure family of brands offers bridal and formalwear for every aesthetic and sensibility – all crafted with care, holding to the core values of a family-owned and operated company. Honoring tradition, while revolutionizing the future. Allure Bridals: For Your Forever.

ABOUT PORTIA & SCARLETT

Portia & Scarlett, a global leader in formalwear, is universally renowned for its sophisticated designs and unwavering commitment to superior quality. Since 2014, the Australia-based brand has captivated the fashion world with dazzling gowns featuring sumptuous fabrics, trending hues, and expert construction. With a strategic presence in the USA, UK, and Australia, along with a vast network of nearly 1,000 stockists worldwide, Portia & Scarlett continues to redefine the standards of luxury event wear. The label combines innovation and tradition to create breathtaking collections, designed to resonate with a global clientele. As Portia & Scarlett forges ahead as part of the Allure Bridals brand family, the brand remains committed to setting new benchmarks in the world of formalwear – offering a timeless and enchanting experience for those seeking unparalleled elegance.

