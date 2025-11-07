PotisEdge Announces Triple Partnership to Deliver Over 3GWh of Energy Storage Systems Across Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2025 All-Energy Australia exhibition, PotisEdge forged three strategic partnerships that together will deliver over 3GWh of energy storage capacity nationwide, establishing its integrated presence across Australia's energy storage market, spanning residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), and utility-scale segments.

Under the agreements, PotisEdge has appointed Club Solar as its official distributor for Residential energy storage systems throughout Australia, with a total contracted volume of 2GWh over the next three years. Integrated with PotisEdge's VPP-ready technology, the residential systems will enable households to participate in grid balancing and earn additional income through a significant collaboration with CovaU Energy. This will help PotisEdge's energy systems deliver the dual benefit of lower electricity bills and new revenue streams.

In the C&I segment, PotisEdge signed an agreement with PowerBay to deploy 200 units PotisEdge C&I energy storage solutions to Australian enterprises. Leveraging PowerBay's expertise, the partnership will deliver competitive and customized solutions that help Australian businesses lower energy costs and accelerate progress toward sustainability goals.

For large-scale storage clients, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed with Auspira for a combined 1GWh of utility-scale and C&I storage deployments. This mixed-project portfolio will provide comprehensive grid and energy management solutions for a wider range of Australian energy providers and users.

The company also showcased innovative products tailored for the Australian market. The OmniCube-L233 and PotisFlexi-L261x systems offer highly integrated C&I energy storage solutions for businesses such as industrial parks and solar-integrated charging applications. Designed with safety and efficiency, the PotisBank-L6.25-AC supports grid frequency regulation and renewable energy integration for utility-scale energy projects.

All partnerships incorporate localized technical support to ensure seamless integration and consistently outstanding operational experiences. PotisEdge is also actively advancing CEC listing for product market entry, further reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Australian market.

These collaborations position PotisEdge as a key partner in Australia's energy transition, delivering internationally proven storage technology backed by local expertise.

About PotisEdge:

PotisEdge maintains wholly-owned subsidiaries across Sweden, the U.S., Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong SAR, with manufacturing bases located in Suzhou, China and Atlanta, the U.S. It currently operates 31GWh of production capacity, targeting expansion to over 100GWh by 2028. PotisEdge combines cutting-edge innovation, operational excellence, and financial stability to serve C&I and utility-scale clients worldwide.

