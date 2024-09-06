povo2.0, Japan's favourite digital telco, achieves highest user engagement and customer satisfaction rates with Circles' SaaS technology

Following high customer satisfaction ratings, KDDI Digital Life's povo2.0 redefines the future of connectivity and digital transformation with 30% increase in user engagement and an 8% ARPU uplift

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Circles , a global telco technology company, today announced that povo2.0, the digital telco brand launched with KDDI Corporation, Japan's leading telecommunications company, continues to achieve high customer satisfaction with a 30% growth in user engagement and an 8% increase in average revenues per user (ARPU).

First launched in 2021, povo2.0 by KDDI Digital Life (KDL) leveraged Circles' platform and operator expertise to develop and launch diverse offerings for consumers. povo2.0 has consistently achieved net promoter scores significantly higher than average industry benchmarks, a key measure of customer satisfaction.

In a study by Circles and KDL this year, user engagement on povo2.0 has risen significantly by 30% with new service offerings, which include gaming parlours, comics, entertainment and lifestyle experiences. This is made possible with Circles' Innovation Engine, where its proprietary Sandbox technology enables telco operators like KDL to enhance customer offerings quickly, efficiently and profitably.

povo2.0 has also achieved a notable 8% increase in base ARPU from customers using the services offered by Circles' Innovation Engine. This reflects Circles' Innovation Engine's ability to drive higher customer value, loyalty and growth.

Moving forward, KDL and Circles will scale these successes across more service offerings and customer segments on povo2.0 with Circles' Innovation Engine.

Toshiro Akiyama, CEO of KDDI Digital Life, said, "Since its launch, povo2.0 has been popular with customers. This is a clear indication of our successful collaboration with Circles. By closely following customer preferences and delivering precisely what they desire, we have continued to make KDDI and povo2.0 the preferred service provider for Japanese customers."

Rameez Ansar, CEO and Co-Founder of Circles, said, "Our long-standing partnership with KDL enables us to leverage telco synergies, as we weave KDDI's telco expertise and strong presence among Japanese consumers with Circles' strong digital and startup DNA to set new benchmarks in digital transformation. Together, we are able to launch new products and services monthly and make a real impact on customer engagement and ARPU."

For more information, download the full customer case study here .

About Circles

Founded in 2014, Circles is a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its SaaS platform, helping telco operators launch and operate successful digital brands. Today, Circles is partnering with operators in 14 countries across 6 continents with the mission to deliver digital experiences to millions of people through our businesses.

With Circles.Life, our digital lifestyle brand, we empower and delight customers across the world by offering digital experiences that go beyond traditional telco services; and are active in Singapore and Australia.

Circles is backed by global investors such as Peak XV Partners, Warburg Pincus, EDBI and Founders Fund – renowned institutions with a track record of backing industry-shaking innovators.

About KDDI Corporation

KDDI Corporation is a premier telecommunications company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1984, KDDI is recognized for its commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of digital connectivity. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, including mobile communications, fixed-line services, and internet solutions, catering to both individual consumers and businesses. KDDI's mission is to leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance communication and connectivity, contributing to a more connected and convenient world.

About KDDI Digital Life

KDDI Digital Life represents KDDI's strategic initiative to expand beyond traditional telecommunications and embrace a broader digital ecosystem. Launched as part of KDDI's vision to innovate and enrich user experiences, KDDI Digital Life focuses on integrating advanced digital solutions and services that enhance everyday life. This initiative includes leveraging next-generation technologies, fostering partnerships, and creating new digital offerings that align with modern lifestyles. KDDI Digital Life aims to drive transformative changes in how users interact with technology, making digital experiences more seamless, engaging, and impactful.

