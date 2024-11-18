Power AI real-world monitoring ensures the safe and efficient progress of the expansion of China's longest expressway

TURFAN, China, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15, in the transmission safety monitoring center of the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company, the power supply personnel used the AI real-world monitoring device to monitor the operation of the construction vehicles of the G30 Lianhuo Expressway reconstruction and expansion project in real time to ensure safe and efficient construction.

With a total length of 4258.19 kilometers, the G30 Lianhuo Expressway is the longest expressway in China, starting from Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province in the east and reaching the Khorgos Port in Xinjiang in the west. In April this year, the expansion project of the Tuyugou section from Hami to Turfan was fully launched, with a total length of 537.246 kilometers, and it is planned to expand the existing four lanes to eight lanes. After the completion of the project, it will play an important role in promoting the high-quality economic and social development of Xinjiang and the steady growth of regional investment.

In order to help the safe and efficient progress of the project, ensure the safety of construction operations and the reliable operation of the power grid, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company installed the first set of AI real-world monitoring devices for transmission lines in Xinjiang in three transmission lines surrounding the reconstruction and expansion project, including the 110 thousand volt Puqin line, which uses visible light images and lidar information acquisition systems to achieve "centimeter-level" dynamic monitoring, accurately predict the potential risk of external breakage, and ensure the safety of construction operations near the lines and the reliable operation of the power grid.

SOURCE State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company