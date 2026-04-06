Power Automation Partners TBEA to Expand Power Equipment Portfolio

Collaboration establishes exclusive distributorship and strengthens PA's engineering capabilities through knowledge transfer.

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Automation (PA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SP Group, announced today that it has signed an exclusive distributorship agreement with global power solutions provider TBEA Co., Ltd. (TBEA), which will enable PA to expand its portfolio of power equipment and solutions in Singapore.

Power Automation (PA), the engineering services arm of SP Group, has signed a distributorship agreement with TBEA Co., Ltd, a leading global energy equipment manufacturer and system solution provider. (from left) Mr Li Bianqu, Director, TBEA; Mr Luo Jun, Managing Director, TBEA Electrical Equipment Group; Mr Brandon Chia, Managing Director, Power Automation; and Mrs Jeanne Cheng, Chairman, Power Automation, at the signing ceremony.

PA is Singapore's leading engineering services and technology solutions provider specialising in power systems automation and digitalisation. This collaboration builds on PA's strong track record in Singapore's power sector and supports its continued expansion of capabilities to serve utilities and infrastructure developers in Singapore.

Under the agreement, PA will be the exclusive distributor to TBEA's portfolio of primary power equipment and solutions in Singapore, including gas-insulated and air-insulated switchgear, power and distribution transformers, and reactors, which are critical components in the construction, expansion and upgrading of power networks. The partnership will also include technical training and knowledge transfer from TBEA to PA's engineering team, strengthening local capabilities in in-market engineering, system integration, installation, testing, commissioning and lifecycle management.

This complements PA's existing strengths in grid automation, protection systems and digital monitoring & control solutions. With the addition of TBEA's primary power equipment, PA will be able to provide one stop support for power infrastructure projects with integrated physical and digital solution capabilities across the asset lifecycle.

"Power networks are becoming increasingly complex as electricity demand grows, energy systems evolve, and the energy transition accelerates. Through this partnership with TBEA, PA will broaden the range of equipment and solutions we can bring to our customers, while strengthening our engineering and delivery capabilities. By combining TBEA's equipment expertise with PA's engineering and system integration capabilities, we are well positioned to support customers' demand for the continued development of reliable and resilient power infrastructure in Singapore," said Brandon Chia, Managing Director of PA.

"We look forward to working closely with PA to deliver reliable, high-quality energy solutions to Singapore's market, contributing to the country's energy security and sustainable development goals. This collaboration also reflects the deepening economic and trade ties between China and Singapore, and we are proud to play a part in fostering bilateral cooperation in the energy sector," said Li Bianqu, Director of TBEA Co. Ltd., Chairman of TBEA International Engineering & Contracting Company.

TBEA is a leading global energy equipment manufacturer and system solution provider, having the world's largest annual production capacity for transformers and its products & projects covering more than 90 countries and regions. TBEA is among the few original equipment manufacturers globally with established Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) transformer capabilities, a benchmark of technical credibility in the power transmission industry. In the new energy front, TBEA ranks among the world's top Engineering, Procurement, and Construction companies in terms of installed solar capacity. TBEA recorded a revenue of CNY 97.8B in FY2024 and CNY 72.9B for Q1-Q3 2025.

About Power Automation

Established in 1996, Power Automation (PA) is a leading engineering services and technology solutions provider for power systems automation and digitalisation. PA combines deep utility domain expertise with strong system integration capabilities to support the reliable and efficient operation of power infrastructure across grid control systems, substation automation, protection systems, and smart utility asset management.

In Singapore, PA has supplied the majority of protection systems and remote terminal units used in the national transmission and distribution networks. Beyond Singapore, PA has delivered mission-critical automation and control systems for utilities and infrastructure operators across Asia, supporting the modernisation, digitalisation and resilience of power networks.

Power Automation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SP Group.

About TBEA

Established in 1988, TBEA is a leading global energy equipment manufacturer and system solution provider. It is a national high-tech enterprise group and a large-scale energy equipment manufacturing conglomerate, listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600089) in 1997, known as "the first transformer stock in China".

TBEA focuses on three core businesses: power transmission and distribution equipment, new energy, and new materials. As a global leader in transformer manufacturing, it boasts the world's largest annual production capacity and provides a complete range of products up to ±1100kV DC and 1000kV AC, including transformers, reactors, switchgears, power cables, GIL and secondary protection systems, with core technologies such as UHV converter transformers reaching international advanced levels.

In the new energy sector, it integrates the entire industrial chain from polysilicon, silicon wafers, PV modules and inverters to EPC and operation and maintenance for solar and wind power plants, ranking among the world's top companies in terms of installed PV EPC capacity. It also develops silicon-based and aluminum-based new materials and has entered the top tier of international supply chains.

TBEA operates 21 domestic industrial parks and three overseas manufacturing bases, with its products and projects covering more than 90 countries and regions, and overseas revenue accounting for over 40% of its total income.

TBEA owns more than 1,000 core patents and leads the formulation of over 80% of China's UHV standards. It has been ranked 60th in ENR's Top Global Contractors and 124th among the World's Top 500 Machinery Enterprises. Committed to green and low-carbon development, TBEA provides intelligent, reliable and eco-friendly energy solutions for the global energy transition. Its mission is to create value for customers, offer development platforms for employees and opportunities for partners, and promote global green energy development, while its vision is to become a world-class, globally trusted high-tech enterprise group providing green and smart energy solutions.

SOURCE Power Automation