Powering Asia's New Energy Mobility Revolution across Land, Water and Air - Mobility Tech Asia Set to Debut in July 2025

July 15-17, 2025 | AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia is on the cusp of a groundbreaking energy revolution, fueled by strong policy support and rapid technological advancements. The transition to clean energy is accelerating across all forms of mobility from passenger vehicles and commercial fleets to e-boats and two-wheelers. With major breakthroughs in electric and hybrid power systems, energy storage, and fast-charging technologies, the future of energy-powered transport is already here.

Mobility Tech Asia (MTA) 2025, which will drive Asia's transformation in new energy solutions across land, sky, and sea, organized by Informa Markets, is set to take place at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, from July 15-17, 2025. Over three impactful days, this premier event will bring together the leading minds in new energy mobility, innovation, engineering, and manufacturing. Industry experts, thought leaders, and professionals from across Asia and beyond will gather to share insights, exchange ideas, and form valuable partnerships, paving the way for the future of mobility.

3 Powerful Sub-Events to Unlock Asia's New Energy Mobility Potential

Asia's electric/hybrid adoption goes far beyond passenger vehicles, presenting board and diverse growth opportunities. Asian market in commercial EV/HV, electric/hybrid boats, and electric two-wheelers continues to grow, revealing an escalating trend. Mobility Tech Asia 2025 will feature three sub-events specifically tailored to Asia's market: Commercial HV/EV Tech Asia, Electric & Hybrid Boat Asia, and E2W Asia, showcasing the latest advancements in these dynamic fields. Together with 350+ exhibitors, Mobility Tech Asia will be focusing on the display of innovative products of key technologies of new energy mobility, core components & solutions, energy supply & infrastructure, and software & tool chain.

4 Game-Changing Co-Located Events: Uniting Industries for Greater Impact

The show will be co-located with The Battery Show Asia, Data Center Asia, and Build4Asia, expanding its appeal and amplifying opportunities for cross-industry collaboration across interconnected sectors. With Hong Kong's world-class connectivity and business-friendly environment, this prestigious event offers unparalleled access to the vibrant and diverse markets of China and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

A Global Stage for Innovation: Meet Industry Leaders from Around the World

Over 15,000 professionals from across the globe are expected to converge at MTA 2025, including leaders in electric & hybrid boats, EV/HV manufacturing, renewable energy transportation, and hydrogen vehicle technologies. This is your chance to engage with the decision-makers, innovators, and key players defining the future of mobility and energy.

MTA 2025 Conference: A High-End Professional Platform Gathers Industry Experts and Thought Leaders

Set against the backdrop of Asia's premier new energy and mobility transformation exhibition, the MTA 2025 Conference is the international stage for the brightest minds in the industry. Join a world-class gathering of top researchers, industry trailblazers, and engineering leaders as we address critical topics such as cutting-edge technologies in e-boat and E2W, EV/HV development, new energy storage system, hydrogen and fuel cell applications. The event will include over 10 conference sessions led by more than 150 speakers and attended by 800 delegates.

Exclusive Networking: Forge Valuable Connections and Business Partnerships

A series of exclusive networking events, including CXO luncheon, Open Tech Forum, VIP cocktail/dinner, Investment Roadshow and Matchmaking will offer additional opportunities for deep engagement and collaboration. Whether you're showcasing cutting-edge advancements, exploring market insights, or networking with industry leaders, Mobility Tech Asia 2025 is the essential event you cannot afford to miss.

