Powering Up Queensland: Jackery's Exclusive Debut at 43 Bunnings Warehouses

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, is delighted to announce its grand debut at 43 Bunnings Warehouse stores across Queensland, just in time for the festive season. This collaboration marks a monumental stride in Jackery's mission to redefine portable power accessibility in Australia.

Jackery's Last-Minute Christmas Finds at Bunnings

Let's celebrate the holiday season with a touch of innovation and eco-conscious living. Jackery's advanced solar generators and portable power stations, now at Bunnings Warehouse, provide a distinctive and environmentally friendly gift choice for outdoor enthusiasts. Enjoy the convenience of portable power without the noise and safety concerns—thanks to Jackery's fuse-free, quiet, and safe indoor power solution.

A Festive Journey from Queensland to National Expansion in 2024

This inaugural launch in Queensland sets the stage for a nationwide presence in 2024, promising Australians from coast to coast access to Jackery's revolutionary portable power solutions.

Beyond Outdoors to Your Power Partner in Times of Need

Jackery transforms from an outdoor essential to an indispensable power partner, seamlessly transitioning between your outdoor escapades and home necessities. More than just enhancing your outdoor ventures, Jackery emerges as a trustworthy power solution for home emergency backup, ensuring uninterrupted operation for your fridge and essential appliances during unexpected power interruptions. With Jackery, you can relish the adaptability of clean and sustainable power, which serves your energy needs effortlessly.

Jackery's commitment to community welfare shines through its support for emergency services. The brand proudly partners with Yeodene CFA in western rural Victoria, providing essential power solutions to bolster emergency services and volunteer training. In times of natural disasters, including floods and bushfires, the brand stands ready to support communities by donating essential power solutions. Organizations in need are encouraged to connect with Jackery Australia through their official Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/jackery.australia) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/jackery.au/) accounts.

Find Jackery Near You

To embark on a journey of innovation and power, visit Jackery's Where to Buy page on the official AU website (https://au.jackery.com/pages/where-to-buy). Discover the nearest Bunnings Warehouse stores, explore the current in-store models and plan your visit to infuse your holidays with clean energy. For a broader selection, additional models are available on the Bunnings website (https://www.bunnings.com.au/) and Jackery AU's official website (https://au.jackery.com/).

Celebrate the holidays with a power-packed punch—Jackery, your partner in clean energy, is now closer than ever!

