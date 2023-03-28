PR Newswire Sees 7% Growth in Asia-Pacific Release Distribution

Hot topics ESG, supply chain, and green technology fuel increase

HONG KONG, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire, a Cision company and leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services, announced today businesses in the Asia Pacific region remained active on their communications campaigns, despite a challenging global environment. According to PR Newswire's latest data, there are more than 75,000 press releases distributed in the past year, a 7% increase from 2021. The number of ESG-related press releases jumped more than twofold, while press releases from the fintech sector surged more than 250%. Additionally, press releases on Green technology, another popular topic, increased by 40% over the past year. Releases including key themes like Supply Chain, Green Technology, Sustainability, Web3, and the global travel and tourism rebound in Q4 emerged as hot topics.

Press Release Distribution Overview 2022 2022 Press Release Overview by Industry

PR Newswire Trend Highlights:

Trade Fairs and Exhibitions: Major events such as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Mobile World Congress (MWC), and the China International Fair for Trade in Services reinvigorated press releases linked to events in the Asia Pacific region, excluding mainland China increasing by 34%. Distribution also reached a peak of more than 200 releases daily, a nearly 100% increase compared to the year before.

Major events such as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Mobile World Congress (MWC), and the China International Fair for Trade in Services reinvigorated press releases linked to events in the region, excluding mainland increasing by 34%. Distribution also reached a peak of more than 200 releases daily, a nearly 100% increase compared to the year before. Pharmaceutical and Healthcare: Business activities were largely ignored as the pandemic geared companies towards releases on newly developed drugs and clinical trials with output up by 21% in November during the China International Import Expo.

Supply Chain and Energy Crisis: "Supply chain" turned out to be one of the most popular press release topics in 2022, included in more than 3,200 press releases. Oil consumption and energy crisis discussions resulted in a 13% increase in related press releases, while alternative energy and green vehicles climbed 16%.

Mergers and Acquisitions: Economic uncertainties put announcements down 20% from the year prior. However, there was 30% growth in releases focused on"business expansion".

Tourism-related Business: More companies rolled out new products and services to boost consumption, resulting in 28% more relevant press releases year-over-year. Despite a 6% decline in tourism and hotel-related releases, outdoor and camping soared by 80% as these activities boomed during the pandemic in mainland China.

"As the world tries to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic and scraps various travel restrictions, it is expected that business activities and international business communications will further recover bringing fresh growth opportunities for various sectors," said Lynn Liu, Head of Audience Development and Distribution Services at PR Newswire APAC. "We look forward to helping more businesses and organizations to tell their stories to the world in 2023."

