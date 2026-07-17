YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prambanan Jazz Festival 2026 concluded with a record-breaking 85,000 attendees over three days, reaffirming its status as one of Southeast Asia's most distinctive music festivals and a leading driver of Indonesia's event-based tourism. Held from July 3–5, 2026 against the breathtaking backdrop of the UNESCO-listed Prambanan Temple, the festival seamlessly blended world-class performances with one of Indonesia's most iconic cultural landmarks.

Prambanan Jazz Festival 2026 Draws Record 85,000 Visitors, Showcasing Indonesia's Heritage Through World-Class Music

In its 12th edition, held under the theme "Celebrate The Joy," the festival presented more than 50 performances across multiple stages, featuring an eclectic lineup of internationally acclaimed and regional artists. Headliners such as NIKI, The Rose, Michael Learns To Rock, Henry Moodie, and Xdinary Heroes electrified the crowd night after night, while Joey Alexander, Kahitna, Tulus, Maliq & D'Essentials, and others delivered memorable performances that showcased a unique blend of jazz, pop, rock, indie, and cross-genre collaborations.

Unlike most music festivals, Prambanan Jazz unfolds against the awe-inspiring backdrop of Prambanan Temple, the largest Hindu temple complex in Indonesia and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. As contemporary music echoes through this centuries-old sanctuary, the festival creates a truly one-of-a-kind experience where world-class performances met living cultural heritage. Beyond the stage, visitors were invited to immerse themselves in Indonesia's rich history, vibrant local traditions, distinctive cuisine, and the warmth of its renowned hospitality.

Reflecting on the festival's impact, Hafiz Agung Rifai, Assistant Deputy Minister of International Events, Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia, said "Prambanan Jazz Festival perfectly illustrates how world-class events can inspire international travel while introducing visitors to Indonesia's extraordinary cultural heritage. Beyond the performances, visitors experience the warmth of our people, the richness of our traditions, and the beauty of destinations that make Indonesia truly unforgettable. Events like this strengthen Indonesia's position as a premier destination for culture, music, and meaningful travel."

Following this year's success, the Ministry of Tourism will continue to promote the Prambanan Jazz Festival as one of Indonesia's flagship annual events for international travelers, inviting music enthusiasts worldwide to experience the festival and explore more of Indonesia in 2027.

Photo source: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1T3UrEjv_xEuuvu4BbIONLZp1BH1lqimX

Media Contact:

Hafiz Agung Rifai

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SOURCE Prambanan Jazz Festival