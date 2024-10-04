PRC at 75 : People's Daily releases a documentary-The Train to the Future

People's Daily

04 Oct, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October 1, 2024, marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC). The People's Daily released a documentary that  tells how, over the past 75 years, the country has embarked on an arduous journey of national development and modernization, transforming itself from a struggling agrarian nation into the world's second-largest economy. China has made strides in not only enhancing the well-being of its people but also delivering benefits to the rest of the world through its own development. This video demonstrates how China's development promotes the cause of human peace and development, and how it contributes to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The train to the future
