Pre-registration Open for Physical Bybit Card in Argentina

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is excited to invite users in Argentina to unlock early-bird access to the physical Bybit Card. As part of its ongoing efforts to reach more retail consumers and investors, Bybit reaffirms its commitment to becoming the go-to crypto destination in South America's second-largest economy by GDP.

Building on the resounding success of its virtual card launch in July, the issuer is seeking to benefit more users with the introduction of the physical, Bybit-branded Mastercard debit card. Eligible applicants will be among the first to get hold of the card before it becomes available to the general public in Argentina.

During the pre-registration period, the physical card will be issued free of charge for a limited time only. The new offer echoes the success of the virtual card, with over 75% of Bybit's Argentinian users rushing to apply within the first two months. Users who have yet to sign up may apply for the virtual Bybit Card for a chance to enjoy 30,000 ARS in cashbacks for the first 100 USDT deposit.

"While consumers are no longer tied to traditional brick-and-mortar banks, we recognize many users' preference for a physical card for the additional peace of mind. We are doing our best to meet the popular demands of our Argentinian community by offering better, faster, and more secure everyday solutions to help them off-ramp crypto assets, one step at a time," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit.

The Bybit Card is available in select markets and has quickly become a preferred solution for users looking to safely expend their digital assets, including BTC, ETH, USDT, TON, and other tokens. It provides reliable and instant access to crypto, eliminating the hassle of complex on- and off-ramp processes. With just a swipe, Bybit Card holders can make payments and purchases at over 90 million merchants worldwide through the Mastercard network. The Bybit Card also comes loaded with benefits, regular and special rewards, with no annual fees or hidden charges.

Apply now to get ahead of the curve. Terms and conditions apply.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit