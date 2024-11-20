PRECEDENT PRODUCTIONS LAUNCHES THE 2025 AUSTRALIAN SMALL BUSINESS CHAMPION AWARDS

Australia's largest celebration for Small Business Excellence

SYDNEY, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entries have officially opened for the 2025 Australian Small Business Champion Awards - the nation's premier awards program celebrating the outstanding contribution and achievements of small businesses across Australia.

Past winners have included small business owners who grew their businesses from humble beginnings to become leaders in the business world; including Shark Tank's Jane Lu of ShowPo, Sabri Suby of King Kong, David Freeman of H2coco and Naomi Simson of RedBalloon.

Winners of the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards

This year's program offers over 100 industry categories, along with four special awards for Business of the Decade, Small Business Entrepreneur (aged 30 and under), Small Business Entrepreneur (over 30), and the 2025 Growth Award.

Entry is free and available online until 10 February 2025.

Small businesses are a vital part of Australia's economy, generating around one-third of the nation's GDP and providing approximately 5.2 million jobs across the country.

"Small business is often called the backbone of the national economy," said Steve Loe, Founder and Managing Director of Precedent Productions, which has organised the Australian Small Business Champion Awards since 1999. "These operators deserve recognition not only for their economic contributions but also for their invaluable support of community initiatives that benefit countless people across the country."

"Even after two decades of presenting these awards, I am still in awe of the resilience and incredible accomplishments of Australia's small business operators. It's a privilege to shine a well-deserved spotlight on these champions," said Mr. Loe.

With small business participation encouraged from regional areas to capital cities, this program strives to celebrate the businesses that help shape local communities and contribute to the nation's growth.

Winners will be announced at two National Presentation Gala events held at The Star Sydney on 28 and 29 March 2025.

The Awards are proudly presented in partnership with NOVA Employment, Castaway Forecasting, BOA, VJB Group, Xcllusive Business Sales, and Big Clean.

