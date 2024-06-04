PREMIER OF SARAWAK TO DELIVER KEYNOTE ADDRESS AT ASIA PACIFIC GREEN HYDROGEN CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION (APGH 2024)

KUCHING, Malaysia, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, is set to deliver the keynote address at the official launch of the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH 2024) Conference & Exhibition on the 10th June 2024. The event will take place at the Borneo Convention Centre, Kuching, Sarawak.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (middle) discusses the final preparations for APGH 2024 with Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability, Datuk Dr. Hazland Abang Hipni (fourth from left), and the Borneo Business Connect organising team during a courtesy call at his office.

The APGH 2024, organised by Borneo Business Connect, commence from 10 to 12 June 2024, will gather approximately 700 delegates from 27 countries. Over the course of three days, attendees will have the opportunity to network and share insights with industry specialists, experts, and investors across 24 conference tracts.

"Trade visitors to the exhibition will also have the opportunity to attend technical talks presented by participating specialists," said the APGH 2024 organiser in a statement following a courtesy call at the Premier's office. During this meeting, Abang Johari was briefed on the final arrangements of APGH 2024 led by Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability, Datuk Dr. Hazland Abang Hipni.

The conference will feature 54 speakers who will cover a broad spectrum of topics, including case studies, policy and regulatory, technology, green financing, applications, country insights, and panel sessions. Notable speakers include:

Prof. Christoph Menke , Professor and Senior Energy Advisor, University of Applied Sciences Trier, Germany

, Professor and Senior Energy Advisor, Trier, Dr. Michaela Kendall , CEO, Adelan Limited

, CEO, Adelan Limited Peter Cockroft , Director, Asia-Pacific Net-Zero Institute Pte Ltd

, Director, Asia-Pacific Net-Zero Institute Pte Ltd Julian Critchlow , Advisory Partner, Bain & Company

, Advisory Partner, Bain & Company Vicente Pinto , Counsellor for Investment Affairs – Asia , InvestChile

Alongside the conference, an exhibition featuring 91 companies from 15 nations will show case Sarawak's Green Hydrogen mega projects consisting H2biscus, H2ornbill and Rembus. Amongst the exhibiting companies are Eneos, Ice Petroleum, Korean National Oil Corporation, Lotte, PETRONAS, RECODA, Sumitomo, Samsung, Swagelok, and RECODA. Entry to the trade exhibition is free.

For registration and further details on APGH 2024, please visit www.hydrogenapac.com.

